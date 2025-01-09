Music for soul

As we entered the home museum located in Lothukunta, the calming fragrance of sambrani dhoop welcomed us. Everywhere you looked, antique pieces dotted the space, each one exuding its own timeless charm. In the centre, carpets were laid out, setting the perfect stage for a traditional baithak. Behind the stage, vibrant pattu sarees were artfully draped, creating a colourful backdrop for the performance at the YK Antiques Home Museum.

In this cosy, intimate setting, Mumbai-based vocalist Sarang Phagre delivered his debut performance in Hyderabad, accompanied by Vivek Kayal on tabla and Upkar Godboley on harmonium. They began with a beautiful composition by Pt Kumar Gandharva, Deep Ki Jyot Jare Shubh Ghari. The evocative lyrics, written by Kumar ji himself, were set in raag dhanabasanti, a unique blend of puriya dhanashri and basant.

Kumar ji’s genius lay in his ability to combine jod-raags, blending two distinct musical identities to create something completely new and expressive — much like how this space and the music seemed to come together in perfect harmony.

The performance then moved into a traditional composition in raag kedar, Kanganwa mora atahi amola meenedar rakhilo lukai (My finely decorated bangle is priceless and must be kept safe). This bandish struck a deep chord with the audience, almost as if it were echoing the sentiment of cherishing the priceless treasures housed in the YK Antiques Museum.

The concert continued with Nirgun bhajans, culminating in the passionate verses of Gorakhnath, composed by Pandit Kumar Gandharva. The air was thick with devotion as one particular piece, Guruji main to ek Niranjan dhyaoon ji, dooje ke sang nahi jaoon ji, jaoon ji..., left the audience in a reflective trance. The lines, Adsath teerath hain ghat bheetar, main wahi mein mal mal nahaoon ji..., beautifully conveyed the profound truth that the sacred is within us all.

“After visiting the museum, I was so inspired by the collection and the space — it felt like the perfect place for a baithak. The museum’s atmosphere stirred a creative response in me.

Since Sarang and I had been working on an ongoing project involving both visual art and music, and as we were preparing for an upcoming project in Shantiniketan, the idea of a live concert or baithak seemed like the natural next step. It was then that I thought of the YK Antique Museum.

Although I hadn’t met YK Sir yet, once I shared the concept with him, he was immediately on board. Sarang’s practice is deeply rooted in responding to nature, poetry, and verse, so this collaboration felt like the perfect match,” said Shruti Mahajan, the organiser of this beautiful concert.

She continued, “While preparing for our workshops, Sarang and I often discussed concepts like form, rhythm, balance and materiality — whether in music, poetry, or physical materials like wood, metal, and paper. Slowly but surely, the project took shape. The response from the audience, as diverse as it was, affirmed how much this concept resonated. It has opened doors to performing in unconventional yet stunning spaces, like Hyderabad’s step wells, and other hidden architectural gems, expanding the ways in which music can be experienced.”

— Story by Vennapusala Ramya