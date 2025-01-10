Performing artiste Seyievinuo Chuzho opens up about taking Naga culture worldwide through her works
Artiste Seyievinuo Chuzho is known for blending traditional Naga heritage with modern artistic elements to make it more alluring to the contemporary audience. Her performances reflect the uniqueness of Nagaland through music, art, dance, and even the costumes adorned during performances. She recently took the stage at the Hornbill Festival collaborating with Welsh artiste under the 'Two Nations of Culture and Innovation initiated by the State of Nagaland' and the British Council. We speak to her about her work and more.
Excerpts:
What drew your interest in folk performances?
My interest in folk performances was piqued when I was chosen to represent my State, Nagaland at a conclave in Jamshedpur in 2022. This experience opened my eyes to the rich cultural heritage of folk music and its significance in preserving our traditions. Additionally, the Chairman of TaFMA, Mr. Theja Meru played a crucial role in inspiring me to delve deeper into folk music and explore its potential. As a result, I founded the SeYie Intrepid folk troupe, comprising 16 tribes of Nagaland folk singers and dancers, with the aim of documenting and showcasing the original authentic folk tunes and dances of our region.
How do Naga traditions and heritage influence your performance?
Naga traditions and heritage have a profound impact on my performances. Through our music and dance, we aim to celebrate and preserve the cultural identity of our community. The themes and motifs of our performances often revolve around traditional stories and beliefs, allowing us to pay homage to our ancestors and showcase the beauty of our heritage to a wider audience.
Do you weave in storytelling and narratives through your themes?
Storytelling and narratives play a crucial role in our performances. We believe that through our music and dance, we can convey the rich history and cultural significance of our traditions to our audiences. By weaving in narratives, we not only entertain but also educate and inspire others to appreciate the depth and beauty of Naga culture.
Could you tell us more about the traditional outfits that you adorn while performing?
The traditional outfits I adorn while performing are a visual representation of our cultural heritage from different tribes. Each costume is meticulously crafted and designed to reflect the unique identity of our tribe and it all has its own significance on the patterns and designs. These outfits not only add to the authenticity of our performances but also serve as a way to showcase the diversity and richness of Naga traditional attire to the audience.
In what ways do you make traditional performances connect with contemporary audiences from across the country and beyond?
To make traditional performances relatable to contemporary audiences, we incorporate modern elements such as fusion music, contemporary choreography, and innovative storytelling techniques. By bridging the gap between tradition and modernity, we are able to captivate and engage audiences from across the country and beyond, thus ensuring that our cultural heritage remains relevant and appreciated by a wider audience.
How did you merge Welsh and Naga melodies in your recent performance at the Hornbill Festival?
My recent performance at the Hornbill Festival with the Welsh artiste gave me an opportunity to merge Welsh and Naga melodies to create a unique blend of music that showcased the diversity and beauty of both cultures. It was a challenging but rewarding experience, as we worked tirelessly to harmonize the two distinct musical styles in a week and create a mesmerizing performance that resonated with the audience.
Does social media help spread awareness about culture and tradition?
Social media has played a vital role in spreading awareness about our culture and traditions. I am able to reach a larger audience and showcase the beauty of Naga folk music and dance to people all around the world. Through social media, I can connect with like-minded individuals, share performances, and engage with a global audience that may not have had the opportunity to experience our traditions in person.
How do people receive the performances outside Nagaland?
When performing outside Nagaland, I often encounter preconceived notions and stereotypes about our culture. However, through our performances, we strive to break down these barriers and showcase the true essence of Naga traditions. By sharing our music, dance, and stories with audiences from different backgrounds, we aim to challenge stereotypes and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for our cultural heritage.
Are you working on any upcoming composition or performance?
I am currently working on several upcoming compositions and performances that will continue to showcase the beauty and richness of Naga folk music. Through these new projects, I hope to explore innovative ways to preserve and promote our cultural heritage, while also pushing the boundaries of traditional folk music and dance to new heights.