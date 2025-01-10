This classical music concert in Bengaluru brings together a celebration of vocal and instrumental performances

How does this concert celebrate the legacy of the musical icon and what can audiences expect?

This concert is part of a year-long musical celebration happening across India, curated by Anupama Bhagwat, an acclaimed sitarist and a senior disciple of Bimalendu. It is meant to showcase various forms of hindustani classical music by acclaimed artistes, including sitar, vocal including khyal and dhrupad, violin, santoor and flute and I am very happy and fortunate to be performing in this great event celebrating the maestro.