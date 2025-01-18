Ctrl-Alt-Gazal: Hyderabad is all set to witness this musical extravaganza

Hyderabad’s literary and cultural enthusiasts are in for a treat as the literary group Sahitya Katta, Hyderabad, continues to make its mark on the city’s vibrant cultural scene. The group is set to present Ctrl-Alt-Gazal, an original fictional story narrated through a captivating blend of ghazals and storytelling, promising an evening of rich artistic expression and emotional resonance.

The performance takes audiences on a heartfelt journey, tracing the life of a corporate professional. Through evocative storytelling and a medley of ghazals, it transitions seamlessly from the protagonist’s college days to the challenges of the corporate world. The program promises to celebrate the interplay of music and drama, offering a unique artistic experience for all.

Drawing inspiration from timeless Hindi ghazals, Ctrl-Alt-Gazal pays homage to iconic artists such as Ghulam Ali, Farida Khanum, and Jagjit Singh, whose soulful renditions have brought this poetic form to life for generations. Alongside these cherished classics, the event will also showcase lesser-known gems, bringing a fresh perspective to the traditional genre while preserving its essence.

The stellar lineup of artistes includes Sandeep Kelkar and Vaishali Kelkar, who will enthrall audiences with their singing. Vaishali, Pushkar Kulkarni, and Pravin Kawadkar will lend their talents to the narration, with Pravin Kawadkar also serving as the scriptwriter. Complementing the performances, Rajan Mathews will play the tabla, Gopi will play the Keyboard, Rahul Nandi will strum the guitar, and Nitin Basrur will enhance the experience with innovative lighting and stage design.

INR 500. January 19, 6 pm.

At Rangbhoomi, Gachibowli.

Email: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

X: @kaithwas_sakshi