Pop-rock duo St Cyril has an interesting take on mental health with their debut album

Emerging pop-rock duo St. Cyril has ruffled some feathers in the music scene with the release of their debut album, Hurt People Hurt People, featuring their new single My Therapist Says.... The album is a fresh take on the golden age of rock, featuring tongue-in-cheek and satirical lyricism.

Starting the year with a bang(er), St. Cyril also made their debut with the official music video for their standout single, My Therapist Says.... The track captures the band’s signature sound — an energetic blend of garage rock with anthemic melodies and oh- so relatable lyrics. The signature hook line in the music video, “I’m a victim of a lie,” depicts a certain proclivity that some people possess to weaponise misfortune.

While the single triggers a knee-jerk reaction from listeners prima facie, the 10-track album Hurt People Hurt People redeems itself by delving into personal and interpersonal struggles, shedding light on the complexities of human behaviour. The brothers state, “This album is about all of us — how we perpetuate the cycle of pain without looking within, without self-awareness."

The duo, consisting of brothers Sarthak (vocals, guitar, bass) and Shashwat Karkare (drums, backing vocals), channels their personal experiences and the emotional turbulence of life into powerful songs that reflect the five stages of grief: Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

With influences from iconic acts such as Green Day, Queen, The Black Keys, and Arctic Monkeys, St. Cyril's music brings a modern edge to classic rock, making it both nostalgic and refreshingly current. Known for their electrifying live performances that capture stadium-sized energy, the band is quickly building a reputation for their engaging and relatable songwriting.

St. Cyril is named after a leafy, quiet by-lane in Bandra West, Mumbai, where this pop-rock duo resides. The brothers grew up bonding over late-night jam sessions and a shared obsession with timeless records. The release of Hurt People Hurt People has been highly anticipated, as fans and new listeners alike have been eager to experience the depth and vibrancy of St. Cyril's music. The album, which is produced by St. Cyril with mixing and mastering by Ayan De of Stitch and artwork by Miguel Gonsalves, not only showcases their ability to craft engaging songs but also highlights their commitment to addressing the underlying issues of hurt, emotional turmoil, and mental health, making it a powerhouse debut.