Piyush Mishra and the band Ballimaaraan hope to hit all the right notes in Bengaluru on their Udankhatola tour

Ballimaaraan, Piyush’s band, has come a long way. What began as a small group of three has now grown into a talented team of 15 musicians and technicians. At the core of this journey is Rahul Gandhi, the founder and CEO of Tamboo Entertainment, who is producing the entire tour; and Nishant Raj, Ballimaaraan’s founding member and guitarist.

Nishant’s journey is as inspiring as the music they create. Before moving to Mumbai, he had secured admission to a prestigious music school in the US, a dream for many aspiring musicians. But when the opportunity to join Piyush Mishra and form Ballimaaraan came along, Nishant boldly chose to take a leap of faith. “I knew this was where I belonged,” he says. “Being part of this band has been the most fulfilling decision of my life. I’ve never regretted it for a second. It was destined to happen.”