Piyush Mishra and the band Ballimaaraan hope to hit all the right notes in Bengaluru on their Udankhatola tour

What comes to mind when you think of a rockstar? Maybe someone young, full of swagger, smashing guitars on stage. But then there’s Piyush Mishra, rewriting the rules at the age of 62 with his harmonium. He’s got the energy of someone half his age and he’s taking it on the road with his Udankhatola tour. Piyush isn’t just about performing songs; he’s out there creating moments, sharing stories and showing us all that passion doesn’t come with an expiry date.
For Piyush, Udankhatola is not just a tour, it’s the first album of his life. And this deeply personal endeavour goes beyond music. “It’s not just about the music,” he says. “We’re making a difference along the way.” A significant portion of the tour’s earnings goes toward animal welfare, a cause close to his heart. Before every performance, the team visits local NGOs and contributes to animal care. This initiative, aptly called ‘Play For Paws,’ brings together art and heart.
Ballimaaraan, Piyush’s band, has come a long way. What began as a small group of three has now grown into a talented team of 15 musicians and technicians. At the core of this journey is Rahul Gandhi, the founder and CEO of Tamboo Entertainment, who is producing the entire tour; and Nishant Raj, Ballimaaraan’s founding member and guitarist.
Nishant’s journey is as inspiring as the music they create. Before moving to Mumbai, he had secured admission to a prestigious music school in the US, a dream for many aspiring musicians. But when the opportunity to join Piyush Mishra and form Ballimaaraan came along, Nishant boldly chose to take a leap of faith. “I knew this was where I belonged,” he says. “Being part of this band has been the most fulfilling decision of my life. I’ve never regretted it for a second. It was destined to happen.”
Since the band began in 2016, Nishant Raj has played a pivotal role in shaping its unique sound, bringing together the right team to complement Piyush’s poetic storytelling. For Nishant, the connection with Piyush’s art existed even before they met. “Our music mixes so many feelings and styles. It’s like watching a play and that’s what makes people connect with it. They feel the stories in our songs,” he shares. His dedication has made Ballimaaraan’s sound both timeless and relatable.
Piyush’s performances aren’t confined to the usual big-city circuits. He’s breaking boundaries, performing in smaller towns like Thane, Aurangabad and Kanpur. “Our songs aren’t just for metro cities,” he says. “They’re for everyone. We want people from all kinds of places to feel the magic.”
Many think Piyush’s audience is mostly older, but he completely disagrees. “Our audience is the youngest!” he exclaims. “At one of our shows, thousands of youngsters were singing along with us. Their energy is amazing.” His songs, with their deep lyrics and relatable themes, connect with young listeners in a way that’s both entertaining and meaningful.
When it comes to creating, whether he’s writing a song, a script or a dialogue, he starts by visualising it. “I imagine the scene, the song, or the moment and then I write it down,” he says. Over the years, his writing has become richer and more mature. “Twenty years ago, my lyrics didn’t have the depth they do now,” he admits. Experience and age have added layers to his art.
Of course, performing at 62 has its challenges. “Singing for two hours straight can be tiring,” he says. “But the claps, the cheers, the audience singing along, it’s all worth it.” Piyush cherishes these moments of connection with his fans, even if it means dealing with some fatigue afterward.
The Udankhatola tour is packed with fan-favourite songs like Husna, Ik Bagal Mein Chand, Ghar, Duniya, Bhola Sa Mann Tha and Arambh Hain Prachand. Each show becomes a unique experience, shaped by the energy and requests of the audience.
This is what makes Udankhatola different. It’s not just a concert, it’s a journey, a celebration of art, stories and shared emotions. Piyush is proving that being a rockstar isn’t about smashing guitars or following clichés — it’s about the moments you create and the lives you touch. And at 62, he’s just getting started.
INR 1,399 onwards. January 25, 7 pm onwards. At Manpho Convention Centre, Nagawara.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress