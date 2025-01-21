A dive into creativity and craft with The F16s
From the first chord to the last beat, the F16s are always ready to bring the party! Blending indie rock with a sprinkle of psychedelic charm, the band’s journey is as thrilling as their tracks. We chat with the F16s about their music, their inspirations, and what makes their sound so irresistibly catchy.
How did The F16s come together, and what inspired the name of the band?
We were part of different college bands in Chennai and met at various shows. Our original guitarist left just before we finished our first EP, and Abhinav joined, fitting in seamlessly. As for the name, it was suggested by a mutual friend and reflects shared recreational activities and a mutual admiration for planes.
Looking back at your early days, what were the key challenges you faced as an indie band in India?
The biggest challenge was gathering enough funds to record music. Additionally, there was a lack of venues in our city—a problem that persists even today. Convincing our families about the seriousness of our efforts was tough initially, but over time, their skepticism turned into generous support.
Can you walk us through your songwriting and production process? How do you balance individual input with the band's collective vision?
Our process varies from song to song and album to album. It often begins with a skeletal idea brought in by Josh, which the group develops in the studio or during rehearsals. Sometimes, someone will add an unexpected element that fits perfectly. The collective vision always comes first, but if someone feels strongly about an idea, there’s always room for discussion and compromise.
Who are some of the artists or bands that have influenced your sound and approach to music?
Early on, we bonded over bands like The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and Foals. Over the years, our influences have expanded to include producers like Tchad Blake, Rick Rubin, and Steve Albini. Our tastes evolve constantly, as we’re always exchanging new music and ideas with one another.
How do your surroundings, both in Chennai and during your travels, shape your music and lyrics?
Our city life deeply influences us. Some of us enjoy surfing, and Chennai’s beaches provide that outlet. We’re also passionate about animal welfare; all of us have adopted pets, and this love often seeps into our music. The people we meet on tour and even odd altercations, like a stabbing or so—finds their way into our songs.
How do you approach creating a cohesive story or theme across an album or EP?
It’s usually unintentional. Our mental state at the time forms a broad theme, and we align the music with recurring motifs and vocabulary that feel authentic to us. While we primarily do it for ourselves, it’s always rewarding when fans notice and connect with it.
What’s a genre or style you’ve never experimented with but would love to try in the future?
Anything that helps us express ourselves better. It could be metal, jazz, classical, Tuvan throat singing, or Brazilian Tropicália—we’re open to all possibilities.
What has been your most memorable live performance so far, and why does it stand out?
It’s hard to choose just one. Playing Lollapalooza before The Strokes was a major highlight. Another unforgettable moment was a last-minute Halloween backyard show in Brooklyn. And we’ll never forget the energy of over 600 Singaporeans moshing and crowdsurfing at a packed show.
Can you tell me a bit about your show in Hyderabad and what the audience should expect?
We’re currently working on our new album and are excited to share some fresh material with the Hyderabad crowd. Expect a mix of beauty in sound and vision, great music, and even some unreleased merch.