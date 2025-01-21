Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers set to perform at the FireAid benefit concert

Sting, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers headline FireAid, a benefit concert supporting Los Angeles wildfire relief. Originally set for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the event will now span two venues: the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum on January 30.
The concert will stream live across multiple platforms, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and YouTube. Proceeds will benefit short-term relief and long-term fire prevention initiatives under the guidance of the Annenberg Foundation. According to sources, all funds raised will go directly to designated beneficiaries.
The star-studded lineup includes Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Pink, Rod Stewart, Gwen Stefani, Green Day, Stevie Nicks, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. For the first time, Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform live together. New additions announced Sunday include Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, and the Black Crowes.
Since the wildfires began, celebrities and organisations have pledged millions for relief efforts. Beyoncé contributed USD 2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD foundation. Additionally, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with an initial USD 1 million, now totalling USD 2 million in aid.
The 67th annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2 at Crypto.com Arena, will also focus on supporting wildfire recovery efforts. FireAid promises an unforgettable evening while uniting the entertainment industry to aid those affected by these devastating wildfires.