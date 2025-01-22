Saloni Thakkar reflects on her dream collaboration with Devi Sri Prasad for the soul-stirring track 'Namo Namah Shivaya'

Saloni Thakkar, a rising voice in the Indian music industry, opens up about her latest collaboration with the legendary music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) for the Hindi version of spiritually uplifting track Namo Namah Shivaya. Featured in the much-anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the song promises to be a soul-stirring addition to DSP’s repertoire.

A dream come true with DSP

Saloni describes her collaboration with DSP as “nothing less than a dream.” She shares, “I still can’t believe it—yes, I have a song with Devi Sri Prasad! It feels surreal. DSP is an amazing composer, and I have loved all his work. Namo Namah Shivaya is now my personal favourite.”

The track, brimming with energy, devotion, and trance-like elements, showcases Saloni’s vocal power and emotional depth. “I’m extremely happy to be part of such a powerful song. I couldn’t have asked for more,” she adds.

A song that complements the stars

Saloni also spoke about how her rendition complements the performances of the film’s lead actors, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. A long-time admirer of Sai Pallavi, Saloni revealed, “While dubbing the song, I watched her clippings and graceful dance sequences. Instantly, I realised I needed to sing with full-throated power and a feeling of surrender to match the emotions on screen.”

Guided by DSP’s vision, Saloni said, “He was very clear about what he wanted and made sure I delivered the same through my singing. His patience and direction brought out the best in me.”

Challenges and triumphs

Adapting a devotional song like Namo Namah Shivaya for a pan-Indian audience came with its challenges. “The main challenge was the pressure of DSP himself standing in front of me and conducting! I kept wondering if I could meet his expectations and match the level of South Indian cinema today,” Saloni shared.

However, her experience with devotional music made it easier for her to connect with the song’s emotional essence. “I naturally connected with the bhav (emotion) needed for this track,” she said.

Exciting projects on the horizon

Saloni is not stopping anytime soon. She hinted at her upcoming collaborations, including projects with acclaimed artistes like B Praak and many others. “There’s a lot more in store, and I can’t wait to share it with the world,” she said enthusiastically.

Saloni Thakkar’s journey continues to inspire as she rises to new heights with her soulful voice and dedication to her craft. With Namo Namah Shivaya set to leave a lasting impact, her future in the music industry looks brighter than ever.