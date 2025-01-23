J-Hope drops new track ‘LV Bag’ at Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

BTS member J-Hope made a stylish and highly anticipated return to the music scene with the premiere of his new track, LV Bag, a collaboration with rapper Don Toliver. The song debuted as the grand finale of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris on January 21.

The event, marking Pharrell Williams’ first major showcase as men's creative director for Louis Vuitton, seamlessly blended music and fashion. The show’s soundtrack featured a curated selection of tracks by artistes like Seventeen, The Weeknd, and Playboi Carti, all produced by Pharrell himself, setting the stage for J-Hope’s reveal.

At the show’s conclusion, Pharrell and his longtime collaborator Nigo greeted J-Hope, who was seated amongst a star-studded audience including Travis Scott and Bradley Cooper.

As a global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, J-Hope sported a casually chic ensemble: a brown bucket hat, a button-down shirt, and jeans, accessorised with a pearl-adorned Speedy bag, perfectly merging high fashion and streetwear aesthetics.