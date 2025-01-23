J-Hope drops new track ‘LV Bag’ at Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

BTS member J-Hope made a stylish and highly anticipated return to the music scene with the premiere of his new track, LV Bag, a collaboration with rapper Don Toliver. The song debuted as the grand finale of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris on January 21.
The event, marking Pharrell Williams’ first major showcase as men's creative director for Louis Vuitton, seamlessly blended music and fashion. The show’s soundtrack featured a curated selection of tracks by artistes like Seventeen, The Weeknd, and Playboi Carti, all produced by Pharrell himself, setting the stage for J-Hope’s reveal.
At the show’s conclusion, Pharrell and his longtime collaborator Nigo greeted J-Hope, who was seated amongst a star-studded audience including Travis Scott and Bradley Cooper.
As a global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, J-Hope sported a casually chic ensemble: a brown bucket hat, a button-down shirt, and jeans, accessorised with a pearl-adorned Speedy bag, perfectly merging high fashion and streetwear aesthetics.
LV Bag signifies a significant milestone in J-Hope’s solo career, marking his first release since completing his military service in October 2024. This Pharrell-produced track is his first musical offering since his six-track EP, Hope On the Street Vol. 1, released in March 2024. That EP featured collaborations with various prominent artists, including fellow BTS member Jungkook, Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers, and Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin.
J-Hope had previously teased new music with a YouTube video titled ‘Beginning of a New Dream,’ released in December 2024. The video hinted at upcoming projects for 2025 and included a cryptic message, ‘2025. 03,’ suggesting that fans can anticipate further releases in March.
LV Bag represents a dynamic fusion of J-Hope’s signature style and Don Toliver's unique sound, all under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams, generating considerable excitement for J-Hope’s future musical endeavors post-military service.