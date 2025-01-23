My sitar is my love: Sitarist Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar — does the masterful sitarist and daughter of the great Pandit Ravi Shankar really need an introduction? For the past 30 years, she has rendered melodious tunes with an unparalleled perfection. And now, she has made India proud by being nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards. In an exclusive interaction with CE, she speaks about her journey and the experiences that brought her this far in life.

Excerpts

How does it feel to get nominated for the Grammys?

It feels lovely when the work you put so much effort into is recognised. Though I developed a perspective over the years that awards and nominations are not true indicators of my work, the Grammy nomination feels really good and is exciting!

Take us through your journey.

I started performing when I was 13. At 16, I started making albums. The experience of doing this as a teenager was very nerve-racking because I was still finding myself and my voice. But as a woman in my 40s now, I feel like I have a lot more ownership of my career. The whole process of how I make music and manage my career has completely evolved and changed.

How do you think the music industry has evolved over the years?

In India, there has been a huge shift over the last decade in terms of opening spaces for different kinds of music. This is really good. Globally, there was no digital streaming when I started making music; people bought CDs and cassettes, and this was really exciting because you could reach people directly. Well, I have seen a lot of good and bad but there has definitely been a lot of change.

Have you tried playing other instruments apart from sitar?

I played sitar and piano throughout my childhood and teenage years. Then I made the decision to focus on the sitar. But when I am in the recording studio, I still play the piano.

Tell us about your album Chapter III: We Return To The Light.

The album is the final part of the trilogy of mini albums I have been working on. The first was Chapter I: Forever, For Now and the second was Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn. I am here in India for the release of the first single of my latest album. It feels really meaningful — these albums have been charting an evolution through pain, healing, and strength. Chapter III is about being in a place of strength and healing, so the music is a lot more energetic and optimistic. I am very excited to be sharing this.

How has your experience been working with fellow artistes?

I would really like to mention the collaborators of Chapter III — futurist jazz drummer and composer Sarathy Korwar and sarod player Alam Khan, the son of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan Saheb, who was close to my father. I love working with both of them because they are versatile and I am able to dig into all the different styles of music that I want to try.

How do you think classical music has changed in India?

When I was a teenager, I used to get a lot of criticism for donning jeans in interviews and doing photoshoots for fashion magazines. When I was 25, I started making crossover electronic music, which shocked many. But I think there has been a real shift towards more openness within our classical music space. People are also more open to do collaborations and experiment more with music.

Who has inspired you to continue in this industry?

My father, Pandit Ravi Shankar, was my first big influence. Zakir Hussain uncle was a huge influence too as my first few concerts were with him. Other inspirations are artistes in the ’90s like Bjork, a visionary who created her own sound, and people who have more recently brought classical music to the western world.

What message do you have for young artistes?

Be open and listen to as much music as possible, and introduce yourself to all kinds of art. Essentially, we need inspiration to create. Put in the hours to develop your craft because there is no shortcut to success. These days, artistes have to do so much themselves, which makes understanding the music business important — the more you know, the less you will be taken advantage of. It is empowering to have that awareness.

What kept you motivated to stick to music?

My instrument is my love and I love what I am doing…it is the way I express myself and my life. It is the way I connect to people. It brings me joy and I am good at it. Why would I stop?

How would you define success?

If you are able to make a living by doing what you love, you have a home that can support yourself, and you feel a sense of peace within yourself. Success is quite simple that way.