Everything you need to know about the 2025 Grammy Awards

To support wildfire relief, many pre-Grammy events have been cancelled. The Recording Academy condensed its usual lineup to four fundraising-focused events. Organisations like Spotify, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group have redirected event budgets to fire relief efforts, collectively raising millions for rebuilding and aid.

MusiCares Gala:

The MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring the Grateful Dead will proceed on January 31, with a special appeal for wildfire donations.

When and Where to Watch:

The Grammys air live on Paramount+ at 8 pm ET (February 3, 6:30 am IST). Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream it live and on demand. Alternatively, platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

The Grammys promise a mix of celebration and community support, spotlighting the resilience of the music industry in the face of adversity.