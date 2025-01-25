Everything you need to know about the 2025 Grammy Awards

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are set for Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with a focus on supporting relief efforts for the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires. Here's your guide to the event:
Who’s Hosting and Performing:
Comedian Trevor Noah returns to host for the fifth consecutive year, joining Grammy legends like Andy Williams and LL Cool J in hosting multiple telecasts. Performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Teddy Swims, and Chappell Roan.
Top Nominations:
Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, making her the most-nominated artiste in Grammy history with 99 career nods. Other top nominees include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX with seven each, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan earned six.
Impact of Wildfires on Grammy Week:
To support wildfire relief, many pre-Grammy events have been cancelled. The Recording Academy condensed its usual lineup to four fundraising-focused events. Organisations like Spotify, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group have redirected event budgets to fire relief efforts, collectively raising millions for rebuilding and aid.
MusiCares Gala:
The MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring the Grateful Dead will proceed on January 31, with a special appeal for wildfire donations.
When and Where to Watch:
The Grammys air live on Paramount+ at 8 pm ET (February 3, 6:30 am IST). Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream it live and on demand. Alternatively, platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.
The Grammys promise a mix of celebration and community support, spotlighting the resilience of the music industry in the face of adversity.