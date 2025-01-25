Nikhil-Siddhesh's 'Front Seat Honsla' celebrates energy, humour and perseverance

Music composer duo Nikhil-Siddhesh kicked off the year with their latest single, Front Seat Honsla, which released on January 24. Positioned as the anthem of 2025, the track delivered an energetic and inspiring message, perfectly timed for a season of fresh starts and New Year resolutions.

“Front Seat Honsla is all about energy, humour, and perseverance,” the duo shared. “The song captures the spirit of embracing desires unapologetically while navigating life’s daily struggles and rejections. Whether it helped people laugh off stress or gave them the extra push to keep going, we want this track to inspire, energise, and entertain. It is our way to start 2025 with positivity and determination.”

The duo's distinctive sound reflected their diverse creative backgrounds, blending classical music training with engineering expertise. “Classical music gave us the foundation to craft intricate and compelling melodies, while engineering helped us understand sound design and layering. This blend of tradition and technicality drove our unique approach to music,” they explained.

Nikhil-Siddhesh had built an impressive portfolio, working on government campaigns, award-winning scores, and collaborations with legendary artistes. Despite the diversity of their projects, they remained true to their artistic identity. “Each project had its own story, and we adapted to its needs. At the same time, we ensured authenticity and made space for our own creative stories through singles like this one,” they said.

When asked about their wide-ranging musical styles, the duo credited their curiosity and influences. “We grew up with a mix of genres, cultures, and languages, and that shaped how we approached our work. Legends like AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer inspired us to keep innovating and adding a unique touch to everything we created.”

Looking ahead, the duo shared their big plans for 2025 and beyond. “Our main goal is to build a community that connects with our music on a personal level. With Front Seat Honsla, we told a relatable story, and we hope it creates a vibrant and inspiring community of listeners. We are constantly learning, evolving, and excited to embrace the changing landscape of the music industry.”