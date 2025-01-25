Poetics to power

“Every show is shaped by the audience, the venue and the socio-political environment,” he explains. This spontaneity ensures that no two performances are ever the same, making each one a fresh and meaningful experience for his audience.

The UdanKhatola Tour promises to be more than just a musical performance; it’s a celebration of art, storytelling and human connection. With his profound poetry, electrifying stage presence, and the unique synergy of Ballimaaraan, Bengaluru is set to witness an evening that will resonate long after the final note is played.

For Piyush, every show is a new creation and this one will be no exception. As the city’s vibrant cultural audience gears up to experience his magic, one thing is certain: this will be a memorable journey through words, music and emotions that touch the soul.

INR 1,399 onwards. January 25. At Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara.

Written by: Fasna Mishal