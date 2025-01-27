Happy Birthday Mozart: Five popular musical pieces inspired by the maestro's symphonies

Mozart finds his place in the rock genre well. Evanescence, an American rock band founded by Amy Lee in 1994, has used Mozart's composition in their song Lacrymosa as part of the album The Open Door in 2006. The name of the track comes from Mozart's composition itself, as it incorporates the Lacrimosa sequence from Mozart's Requiem. Amy Lee herself stated how much she admires that particular piece and always wanted to incorporate it, "The part of Mozart's Requiem called Lacrimosa is my favorite piece of music ever. I always wished we could cover it, but with programming and guitars and make it cool. It's our moment to try all the things I wanted to and couldn't, so I started messing with it in Protools."