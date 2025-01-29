How Amir Khusrau revolutionised hindustani classical music

Amir Khusrau (1253–1325) was a visionary poet, scholar, and musician who played a defining role in shaping hindustani classical music. Living during the Delhi Sultanate, he introduced innovative elements that merged Persian, Turkish and Indian traditions, creating a unique musical identity that continues to influence Indian classical music today. His contributions spanned the development of new ragas, the introduction of rhythmic and melodic forms, and even the evolution of musical instruments.

One of his most significant contributions was the introduction and refinement of several ragas that remain fundamental in hindustani classical music. Raga Yaman, often attributed to him, is one of the most widely practiced evening ragas, known for its serene and uplifting nature. He is also believed to have contributed to the development of ragas like Sarparda and Zeelaf, demonstrating his ability to create new melodic structures by blending Indian and Persian musical traditions. While it remains debated whether he single-handedly created these ragas, his influence in shaping and popularising them is undeniable.

Khusrau revolutionised Indian music by fusing Persian maqams with Indian ragas, forming the foundation of hindustani classical music as distinct from Carnatic music. This blending of musical traditions brought a fresh approach to composition and performance, allowing for greater melodic flexibility and expanding the classical repertoire. His impact is also seen in the rhythmic structures he introduced, which helped refine the taal system used in Indian classical music today.

A major innovation attributed to him is the tarana, a fast-paced vocal composition that uses syllables such as 'ta, na, di, re' to create a rhythmic and melodic effect. This form became an integral part of classical performances and remains popular among musicians. In addition to this, he is credited with pioneering qawwali, the devotional Sufi music that expresses spiritual longing through rhythmic poetry and melody. This genre went on to become a cornerstone of South Asian Sufi musical traditions, blending mystical themes with captivating musical arrangements.

Beyond compositions, Khusrau is also associated with the evolution of important Indian musical instruments. The tabla, a widely used percussion instrument, is believed to have developed from the traditional pakhawaj under his influence, leading to a more versatile rhythmic accompaniment. Similarly, the sitar, which evolved from Persian stringed instruments, owes its structure and style to his innovations.

Amir Khusrau’s contributions to hindustani classical music shaped its very essence, creating a rich, diverse and evolving tradition. His legacy endures in the music that continues to inspire generations, bridging cultures and preserving the soul of Indian classical heritage.