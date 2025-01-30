Music

From Hidden Gems to Global Trendsetters: A homage to Northeast music

To the groundbreaking musicians of Northeast India where music knows no boundaries
Music—whether devotional, folk, or recreational—is integral to daily life across Northeast. As Phil Anselmo from Pantera once said, “To intentionally limit yourself to one, two, or three genres is limitation at its worst. Music is huge…if you are a true music fan or a musician, you should explore it,” the music scene of Northeast India is more or less the same.

Over the years, the region has welcomed new genres and fuse traditional sounds with modern influences. A defining feature of the music culture here would be the presence of spaces, like Guwahati’s Cafe Hendrix or Tripura’s The Social Klub, solely dedicated to nurture and celebrate music. Shillong’s Dylan’s Cafe, founded by Lou Majaw, touted as the Bob Dylan of India, pays tribute to the maestro with an annual Bob Dylan memorial concert on May 24 every year to celebrate his music and the city’s deep love for rock music. Such affinity for Western music stems from the region’s natural musicality, and the influence of churches and missionary education.

Dylan's Cafe in Shillong is a tribute cafe to the iconic Bob Dylan
Dylan's Cafe in Shillong is a tribute cafe to the iconic Bob Dylan@dylanscafe - Instagram
Lou Majaw, also known as the Bob Dylan of India performing during a Bob Dylan memorial concert
Lou Majaw, also known as the Bob Dylan of India performing during a Bob Dylan memorial concert@dylanscafe - Instagram
The Shillong Chamber Choir at the Dubai opera
The Shillong Chamber Choir at the Dubai opera@shillongchamberchoir - Instagram
Sultana Parveen at the peak of her divinity
Sultana Parveen at the peak of her divinity@begum_parveen_sultana - Instagram
Debojit Saha from Assam participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2005
Debojit Saha from Assam participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2005@debojit.saha -Instagram
Rito Riba from Arunachal Pradesh participated in Indian Idol 13
Rito Riba from Arunachal Pradesh participated in Indian Idol 13@rito.96 - Instagram
Sourabhee Debbarma from Tripura participated in Indian Idol 4
Sourabhee Debbarma from Tripura participated in Indian Idol 4@sourabheedebbarmasb - Instagram
Grammy nomination winner, Lama Tashi
Grammy nomination winner, Lama Tashi@lamatashi_norbu - Instagram
Renowned Bollywood singer Papon is from Assam
Renowned Bollywood singer Papon is from Assam@paponmusic- instagram
Summersalt, a folk fusion band from Shillong
Summersalt, a folk fusion band from Shillong@official_summersaltindia - Instagram
Nang Ai Mynsiem, band from Pynter village Meghalaya
Nang Ai Mynsiem, band from Pynter village Meghalaya
Margaret Shishak School of music, Nagaland organized the Classical Gala
Margaret Shishak School of music, Nagaland organized the Classical Gala @mssm_official - Instagram
Margaret Shishak School of music known as a hub that offer youths the opportunity to master western classical music
Margaret Shishak School of music known as a hub that offer youths the opportunity to master western classical music@mssm_official - Instagram
The Nagaland Madrigal Singers representing India in the 13th World Choir in New Zealand
The Nagaland Madrigal Singers representing India in the 13th World Choir in New Zealand@hitobo_clothing - Instagram
G Force band from Sikkim performing at the Ziro Festival of music 2024
G Force band from Sikkim performing at the Ziro Festival of music 2024@gforce_sikkim - Instagram
The prophets, a metal band from Mizoram at the Hornbill Music Festival
The prophets, a metal band from Mizoram at the Hornbill Music Festival @the prophetsofficial
Tripura Folk artist, Sadagar Debbarma who is known for his baul music
Tripura Folk artist, Sadagar Debbarma who is known for his baul music@zirofestival - Instagram
Meba Offilia, a hip-hop artist from Shillong
Meba Offilia, a hip-hop artist from Shillong@mebaoffilia - Instagram
Dimapur based Abdon Mech is a rising singer-songwriter
Dimapur based Abdon Mech is a rising singer-songwriter@hornbill-music
Mizoram's H.O.M is a celebrated indie fusion artist
Mizoram's H.O.M is a celebrated indie fusion artist@the_official_hom

Having said that, Northeast remains deeply rooted in its folk traditions. Hindustani classical music thrives with Assam’s Begum Parween Sultana as a notable exponent. The region’s musical richness is evident in Assam’s Bihu songs, Tripura’s folk melodies, and Arunachal’s Buddhist chants. The fact that Lama Tashi’s Tibetan Master Chants earned a Grammy nomination in 2006 showcases traditional music’s global reach. As Papon puts it, "Music has no boundaries.. It’s not just about the songs; it’s about the ambience… the experience." 

Singers like Rito Riba, Sourabhee Debbarma and Debojit Saha have showcased exceptional talent on national television music shows. Be it performing at the Dubai opera ot for Barack Obama or alongside Boney M, the Shillong Chamber Choir has achieved remarkable success on a global scale.

The fusion of folk and contemporary music has brought forth bands like Summersalt from Shillong, blending regional languages with Western classical influences. As Summersalt’s vocalist, Dr. Pynsuklin Syiemiong had said, “the power of music… transcends language. Even if you don’t understand the words, it’s the music that connects us all”, a band Nang Ai Mynsiem from a War-Khasi speaking village of Pynter in Meghalaya, has earned praise for using traditional instruments in their rendition of My Heart Will Go On. Dimapur based Abdon Mech is a rising singer-songwriter

It is safe to say that Northeast India is a musical hub where institutions like the Margaret Shishak School of Music (MSSM) at Patkai Christian College Dimapur, nurture young talent in Western classical music. Its influence is evident in the Nagaland Madrigal Singers, winners of two gold medals at the 13th World Choir Games 2024 in New Zealand, with alumni like founder Hito Kiho among its ranks.

Initiatives like Hornbill Festival, Ziro Festival of music, Brahmaputra Carnival provide platforms for Northeast musicians. Ziro Festival 2024 featured Solace Her from Manipur, G Force from Sikkim and 90-year-old Tripura folk artist Sadagar Debbarma. Hornbill Music Festival 2024 welcomed The Prophets, a metal band from Aizawl. The region’s dedication to music is gaining national and global recognition, with budding talents like Meba Offilia, Abdon Mech, and H.O.M setting standards for the country.

(Written by Ba-i-hunshisha Khongshun)

