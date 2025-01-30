From Hidden Gems to Global Trendsetters: A homage to Northeast music

Music—whether devotional, folk, or recreational—is integral to daily life across Northeast. As Phil Anselmo from Pantera once said, “To intentionally limit yourself to one, two, or three genres is limitation at its worst. Music is huge…if you are a true music fan or a musician, you should explore it,” the music scene of Northeast India is more or less the same.

Over the years, the region has welcomed new genres and fuse traditional sounds with modern influences. A defining feature of the music culture here would be the presence of spaces, like Guwahati’s Cafe Hendrix or Tripura’s The Social Klub, solely dedicated to nurture and celebrate music. Shillong’s Dylan’s Cafe, founded by Lou Majaw, touted as the Bob Dylan of India, pays tribute to the maestro with an annual Bob Dylan memorial concert on May 24 every year to celebrate his music and the city’s deep love for rock music. Such affinity for Western music stems from the region’s natural musicality, and the influence of churches and missionary education.