All India Permit release their latest single 'Gustakhiyaan' celebrating love and imperfections

All India Permit, the musical collective led by the talented Dilip Arora, have unveiled their latest single, Gustakhiyaan. This endearing track
explores the beauty of love's imperfections, highlighting the playful disputes and innocent lies that define relationships.
Gustakhiyaan is a heartfelt tribute to the everyday tiffs couples engage in unknowingly. Composed by Dilip Arora and Shaun D'souza, with lyrics penned by Sahil Chhabra, the song reflects the subtle, often humorous side of love, where despite our quirks and misunderstandings, we ultimately surrender to the same timeless feeling — love. The song also showcases backing vocals and additional harmonies by Dilip Arora, mixed and mastered by Shommi Chatterjee. The arrangement and production are credited to Ritaprabha Ray, adding a polished touch to this delightful track.
Founded by Dilip Arora, All India Permit began as a cover band and has evolved into a vibrant collective making significant strides in the independent music scene. Dilip's personal journey into music began at the tender age of 10, participating in various singing competitions that shaped his musical trajectory. With experience as a live sound engineer working for some of India’s biggest artistes, such as Mohit Chauhan and Arijit Singh, Dilip took the leap to launch All India Permit, which has successfully performed over 1000 concerts since 2017, gracing stages at major music festivals like Rongali and the Delhi Music Festival, as well as prestigious institutions such as IIT and LSR.
Following the success of his debut single, Ab Jayein Kahan, released in 2023, Dilip is excited to share Gustakhiyaan, which showcases his versatility as a musician. He envisions a future filled with more releases and continuous artistic growth, expressing, "Music cannot be bound to any specific genre or category. I wish to keep experimenting and evolving while entertaining my audience with fresh and relatable sounds." In reflecting on the inspiration behind Gustakhiyaan, Dilip shared, “The feeling of unsaid emotions that we fail to express to our loved ones inspired us to write the song. I am sure each one of us goes through this in our day-to-day life. We want our listeners to live this feeling through our song.” He further elaborated on the essence of love captured in Gustakhiyaan, stating, “The lyrics of the song and the musical composition have those nuances that capture the true essence of Gustakhiyaan. For instance, the lines "hoti hain har umr mein bachpan wali ladaiyaan" have that cute wordplay that captures the soul of Gustakhiyaan and the imperfections of love that live throughout our lives regardless of our age.”
As for the message behind the song, Dilip hopes listeners take away this sentiment: "It’s okay to not have a 'perfect love'. In fact, the very essence of true love is the ‘imperfections’ that each one of us has, and yet we choose to stay together. Our differences are what makes love beautiful.”