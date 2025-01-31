All India Permit release their latest single 'Gustakhiyaan' celebrating love and imperfections

Following the success of his debut single, Ab Jayein Kahan, released in 2023, Dilip is excited to share Gustakhiyaan, which showcases his versatility as a musician. He envisions a future filled with more releases and continuous artistic growth, expressing, "Music cannot be bound to any specific genre or category. I wish to keep experimenting and evolving while entertaining my audience with fresh and relatable sounds." In reflecting on the inspiration behind Gustakhiyaan, Dilip shared, “The feeling of unsaid emotions that we fail to express to our loved ones inspired us to write the song. I am sure each one of us goes through this in our day-to-day life. We want our listeners to live this feeling through our song.” He further elaborated on the essence of love captured in Gustakhiyaan, stating, “The lyrics of the song and the musical composition have those nuances that capture the true essence of Gustakhiyaan. For instance, the lines "hoti hain har umr mein bachpan wali ladaiyaan" have that cute wordplay that captures the soul of Gustakhiyaan and the imperfections of love that live throughout our lives regardless of our age.”

As for the message behind the song, Dilip hopes listeners take away this sentiment: "It’s okay to not have a 'perfect love'. In fact, the very essence of true love is the ‘imperfections’ that each one of us has, and yet we choose to stay together. Our differences are what makes love beautiful.”