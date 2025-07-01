Grammy legends Randy Brecker and Peter Erskine share insights on music evolution ahead of Bengaluru performance

Stars will descend on the stage of the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru as the best of international jazz music enthrals the audiences with its talents. With the musical royalty of multi-Grammy Award winners Randy Brecker and Peter Erskine present in the city, the audiences will get to witness an evening of Jazz unlike any other. Joining them will be saxophonist Yaacov Mayman, pianist Otmaro Ruiz, and the colossal talent bassist Richie Goods.



To put it in perspective, jazz trumpeter and composer Randy Brecker and drummer Peter Erskine, among the other artistes, carry the legacy of decades of music alongside various musical legends. The talents of Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan and many others have trusted the drumming brilliance of Peter Erskine, who has also been a key contributor to bands like Weather Report, Steps Ahead and others.

A Night of Jazz Royalty: Brecker and Erskine Set to Dazzle Bengaluru

Meanwhile. Randy Brecker’s contribution to the genre of Jazz has quite definitely carved and shaped the way it evolved since the late 1960s! Randy’s association with bands Blood, Sweat and Tears, Horace Silver Quintet and others and live performances with legends like Stevie Wonder truly amplify the meaning and impact of the night for the city’s musical landscape. Ahead of this performance, we chat with both Peter and Randy to learn about their experiences as jazz musicians and ask them to reflect on the music of today.