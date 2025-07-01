Grammy legends Randy Brecker and Peter Erskine share insights on music evolution ahead of Bengaluru performance
Stars will descend on the stage of the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru as the best of international jazz music enthrals the audiences with its talents. With the musical royalty of multi-Grammy Award winners Randy Brecker and Peter Erskine present in the city, the audiences will get to witness an evening of Jazz unlike any other. Joining them will be saxophonist Yaacov Mayman, pianist Otmaro Ruiz, and the colossal talent bassist Richie Goods.
To put it in perspective, jazz trumpeter and composer Randy Brecker and drummer Peter Erskine, among the other artistes, carry the legacy of decades of music alongside various musical legends. The talents of Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan and many others have trusted the drumming brilliance of Peter Erskine, who has also been a key contributor to bands like Weather Report, Steps Ahead and others.
Meanwhile. Randy Brecker’s contribution to the genre of Jazz has quite definitely carved and shaped the way it evolved since the late 1960s! Randy’s association with bands Blood, Sweat and Tears, Horace Silver Quintet and others and live performances with legends like Stevie Wonder truly amplify the meaning and impact of the night for the city’s musical landscape. Ahead of this performance, we chat with both Peter and Randy to learn about their experiences as jazz musicians and ask them to reflect on the music of today.
Randy, you were a pivotal figure in the jazz-rock fusion movement with groups like Dreams and The Brecker Brothers. How do you see the evolution of fusion today?
So sorry, but I don’t listen to fusion much these days....Snarky Puppy is great. All depends on the writing — I'm mostly back to bebop.
Peter, each instrument in a band has its own personality. Could you tell us how the Drum set brought out your own personality in groups you have been part of?
Drumming is part of what makes people want to move and dance. Drumming animates the music. India is home to some of the greatest drumming in musical history! The drumset is America’s contribution to the world of drumming, and I’m happy to be one of its ambassadors. As such, in musical groups, I normally try to play in such a way that makes the other musicians play and sound better. Perhaps this is because my father was a doctor!
Randy, could you elaborate on your approach to improvisation and how you develop your unique harmonic and melodic vocabulary?
Listen. transcribe, play, write, practice and listen some more. Engage in deep listening!
You've collaborated with artists across diverse genres, from James Taylor and Bruce Springsteen to Steely Dan. How do these experiences inform and enrich your jazz sensibilities?
Randy: They don't really...it's just a gig! But they are great artistes who have their own voice and I just add to what they already do, then pack up and leave!
Finally, Peter, are there any contemporary performers from today that caught your attention?
I’m very proud of the young drummers who studied with me at the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California, including Louis Cole, Jake Reed, Jamey Tate and Matt Slocum … you’ve possibly heard them on many recordings and film scores. I see and hear many talented young drummers on social media. All of these young drummers can do things that I could not even imagine doing in the past. I’ve since retired from the university, but I’m keeping busy playing, composing and writing…and taking photographs with my camera! I am truly looking forward to coming to India and playing for the people there.
