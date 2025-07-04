Excitement mounts as the Oasis reunion tour prepares to kick off in Cardiff

Oasis is due to take to the stage in Cardiff, Wales on Friday, kicking off a hotly, and somewhat anxiously, anticipated reunion tour.

The return of the Britpop-era rockers after a 16-year hiatus is a major moment for fans. Will it be a storming success? Definitely maybe.

Predictions are tricky when it comes to Noel and Liam Gallagher, the sparring siblings who give Oasis its charisma, and its volatile chemistry.

When is Oasis reuniting in Wales?

“That’s one of the attractions about Oasis — they bring this element of risk,” said author and music journalist John Aizlewood. He said the “alternative aura that they have cultivated with the age-old pop story of fractious brothers” is part of the band’s appeal.

Unless the brothers’ combustible relationship derails proceedings, two nights at Cardiff’s 70,000-capacity Principality Stadium on Friday and Saturday raise the curtain on a 19-date Live ’25 tour in the U.K. and Ireland. Then come stops in North America, South America, Asia and Australia, ending in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 23.