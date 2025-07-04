From reality TV to debut single: Sneha Shankar’s musical journey

The roots of that dream run deep for Sneha. Growing up in a musical household, Sneha was surrounded by the sounds of morning riyaaz, courtesy of her father, Ram Shankar. “My earliest memory of falling in love with music dates back to childhood, when my dad used to do his morning riyaaz at home. I was mesmerised by the melodies and I would often find myself humming along with him,” she recalls. Music, for her, was never just a passion—it was the family language.

Talking about her journey to singing her first single, Sneha says, “From Indian Idol to my first T-Series single, I’ve seen the music industry evolve significantly. My perception shifted from just being a performer to becoming a storyteller through my songs.”

It’s a sentiment that echoes through Piya, a song that is all about love and longing, beautifully composed by Abhijeet Srivastava and penned by Shayra Apoorva.

“When I first heard the composition of Piya, I was deeply moved by the mood and lyrics. The melody resonated with me and I felt an instant connection to the emotions conveyed in the song. I knew I had to pour my heart and soul into bringing this song to life,” Sneha shares.

With Piya, she adds that she has focused on capturing the emotions of love and longing. “I aimed to convey the yearning and vulnerability through my voice, ensuring that every note and expression aligned with the narrative.”

Her influences are rooted in great traditions, with idols like Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal shaping her understanding of craft and expression. But Sneha is not one to be boxed in. “While I’m rooted in Indian classical music, I’m eager to explore other genres like pop and Bollywood music. I’d love to experiment with fusion music, blending traditional Indian elements with modern styles.”

With Piya, she has taken that first bold step. And she’s not stopping. “There is a lot more to come as I’m working on some great projects and collaborations. I’m excited to share more music with my audience and explore different themes and emotions,” she says.

