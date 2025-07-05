Drake drops surprise track ‘What Did I Miss’ with subliminal digs at Kendrick Lamar

Drake is back in the headlines—this time for a stealthy single drop, a cryptic livestream, and a fresh round of lyrical crossfire aimed at none other than Kendrick Lamar. On Friday night, the Toronto-based artist surprised fans with an offbeat livestream on his YouTube channel, giving viewers a glimpse into the world of Iceman, his forthcoming album.
The visual was anything but conventional: Drake was seen cruising through Toronto in a van wrapped in Iceman branding, complete with a mystery phone number and a now-defunct website, the-iceman.com splashed across the back.
The real headline moment, though, came mid-stream, when Drake premiered What Did I Miss, the album’s lead single. With his usual blend of confessional tone and subtle menace, the track includes a verse that many have taken as a direct swipe at Kendrick Lamar. “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since Headlines,” he raps—referencing Lamar’s Juneteenth Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, just ahead of their now-notorious feud. This isn’t the first time the two rap heavyweights have traded lyrical jabs. The tension peaked earlier this year when Kendrick dropped Not Like Us, a Grammy-winning track that didn’t hold back on accusations, sparking outrage and speculation alike.
Musically, What Did I Miss doesn’t veer far from Drake’s trademark formula, smooth transitions between bars and melody, introspective themes, and an undercurrent of bravado. But the context surrounding it, from the bizarre livestream rollout to the pointed lyrics, gives it a sharper edge. With Iceman now officially in motion, fans are bracing for more cold-blooded verses—and possibly more subliminal—as the feud rages on in verses and visuals alike.
