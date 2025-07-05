Drake drops surprise track ‘What Did I Miss’ with subliminal digs at Kendrick Lamar

The real headline moment, though, came mid-stream, when Drake premiered What Did I Miss, the album’s lead single. With his usual blend of confessional tone and subtle menace, the track includes a verse that many have taken as a direct swipe at Kendrick Lamar. “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since Headlines,” he raps—referencing Lamar’s Juneteenth Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, just ahead of their now-notorious feud. This isn’t the first time the two rap heavyweights have traded lyrical jabs. The tension peaked earlier this year when Kendrick dropped Not Like Us, a Grammy-winning track that didn’t hold back on accusations, sparking outrage and speculation alike.

Musically, What Did I Miss doesn’t veer far from Drake’s trademark formula, smooth transitions between bars and melody, introspective themes, and an undercurrent of bravado. But the context surrounding it, from the bizarre livestream rollout to the pointed lyrics, gives it a sharper edge. With Iceman now officially in motion, fans are bracing for more cold-blooded verses—and possibly more subliminal—as the feud rages on in verses and visuals alike.