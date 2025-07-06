10 songs to celebrate Oasis’ reunion, from top hits to B-sides

The reunion to end all reunions is set to take place this Friday. That’s when the Britpop band Oasis gets together for a five-month world tour kicking off in Cardiff, Wales, officially marking the end of the yearslong feud between bandmates and brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

An Oasis playlist featuring their best tracks

The best way to celebrate this almost too-good-to-be-true run of shows is to dive into the band’s rich catalog. Even if you know the hits and have committed their unimpeachable run of mid-'90s albums to memory — looking at you, 1994’s “Definitely Maybe,” 1995’s “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” and 1997’s “Be Here Now” — there’s so much more to dive into. And that’s why The Associated Press has created a playlist of megahits and beloved B-sides alike.

“Supersonic” (1994)

Where better to begin than at the beginning? Oasis’ first single, “Supersonic,” what would later appear on their landmark debut album “Definitely, Maybe,” immediately establishes an idiosyncratic band’s sound: Britpop that would soon grow massive. Their songs sounded like the Beatles performed with the edgy intensity of the Sex Pistols, as a popular description by the English press suggested at the time. (Remember when they called this band “The Sex Beatles”? No?)