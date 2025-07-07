Exploring modern loneliness: Papon's soulful tracks in Metro... In Dino

Rarely does Bollywood produce films that let music carry the diegetic weight of the narrative. Anurag Basu’s Metro series retain the notion that music, indeed, is a vital storytelling tool. Be it a character’s emotions, thematic representation of a scene, or in general, the chaotic faces of love — this film series is a great reflection of how the Hindi film industry can best utilise its pool of renowned musical talent. Among such talents is the voice behind hits like Jiyen Kyun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage — Papon.

Papon's Soulful Journey: Reviving Bollywood's Emotional Depth in Metro… In Dino

The crooner, a favourite collaborator of music composer Pritam, is now gearing up for his releases, which are part of the highly anticipated spiritual sequel to Life in a… Metro (2007), Metro… In Dino. The film, besides its star-studded cast, features Papon in some soulful and passionate tracks like Yaad. We catch up with the playback star ahead of these releases and learn about what went on behind the scenes, the lack of original music in Bollywood, honouring Assamese folk music and so much more!