Matt Cameron steps away from Pearl Jam after 27 Years behind the drum kit

In his farewell message, Matt expressed deep gratitude to his bandmates — Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Jeff Ament — for embracing him all those years ago. He also thanked the crew, staff, and fans “the world over” for making it an “incredible journey.” The remaining members of Pearl Jam also released a statement, honouring Matt’s influence both in the studio and on stage. “He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings,” the band said, adding that his chapter with them was “deeply important.”

Matt’s departure came without a detailed explanation, but fans suspect the decision is personal. Regardless of the reason, his absence will be felt. Before Pearl Jam, Matt was already a household name in the grunge scene. He played with Seattle bands like Skin Yard and most notably, Soundgarden, where he was part of every studio album. After Soundgarden’s split in 1997, he joined Pearl Jam for their world tour — and the rest was history.

Matt’s drumming, known for its precision and power, helped define Pearl Jam’s sound through nearly three decades of creative evolution. While he may no longer be behind the kit, his contribution to rock history remains loud and clear.