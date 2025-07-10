Renowned percussionist Bickram Ghosh on ‘Dear Ma’, his split musical personality and why he’ll never be a Pandit

A

I believe I have a split personality, and it’s been like that since childhood. As an only child, I spent long hours alone, and like many in that situation, I created entire worlds in my head. I used to do that all the time. My parents were busy during my growing-up years in San Rafael, California, where we lived till I was six. My parents, Shankar Ghosh and Sanjukta Ghosh, taught at the Ali Akbar College of Music there, and my dad travelled extensively on tour. So I had to fend for myself for many hours, playing with a ball and conjuring up a world inside my head.

When my dad decided to move back to Kolkata to keep me closer to my roots, it was again a culture shock. I was a bit reticent since I had to come to terms with so many different worlds at the tender age of seven. My life at school and then subsequently at college was very different from that at home. I was a part of the Western music band, Satellites, in school, where I played the conga. In the morning, before I left for school, I had to practise the tabla for an hour, and post-school hours, I used to go straight to vocalist Munawar Ali Khan’s house to listen to the Patiala Gharana. There were so many juxtapositions, musically and culturally, and I think that’s what split my brain, so to speak. A part of me is always the classical artiste, deeply rooted in tradition. But as I travelled and spent time with Jazz and African musicians, it enriched me further. That’s how I developed what I call a split personality, which turned out to be an advantage — I could absorb influences from every culture and use them to grow as a musician. As a child, I was unable to make sense of it but as I grew up, I realised the beauty of it and all of it fit into my head in a holistic manner and embellished my work as a composer.