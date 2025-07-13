Bad Bunny sings about Puerto Rico's turmoil and identity during residency

In a small bookstore in the Caribbean’s largest mall, dozens of people gathered on a recent evening for the launch of a slim dictionary. Its title is “The ABC of DtMF,” which is short for “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” the newest album from Puerto Rico’s latest prodigious son, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny.

The mostly older crowd flipped through the pages, seeking to understand more about Puerto Rico’s culture, the places, phrases and references in Bad Bunny’s music.

A look at Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency which is leading to a tourism surge

The singer has elevated the global profile of the island, a U.S. territory, to new heights, promoting its traditional music, denouncing its gentrification and challenging its political status.

It was an unexpected opportunity for an island that for years has cried out about its territorial status, dwindling affordable housing, high cost of living, chronic power outages, medical exodus and fragile economy. Pleas for change have been largely pushed aside, but Puerto Ricans are optimistic that Bad Bunny’s new album and his series of 30 concerts that began Friday means they’ll finally be heard.

“He’s going to bring change, and there’s a young generation who’s going to back him,” said Luis Rosado, 57, who this week attended the dictionary launch at the urging of his son, who lives abroad.

‘They want my neighborhood’

Ten minutes before the first concert on Friday, a giant billboard on stage lit up with the words, “Puerto Rico is a colony since Christopher Columbus ‘discovered’ the island during his second trip to the New World in 1493.”

The crowd that filled the 18,000-capacity coliseum whooped.

“This album has sparked a conversation around the world about our situation as a colony,” said Andrea Figueroa, a 24-year-old professional athlete who said foreigners have started to ask her about Puerto Rico and its issues, something she hopes might lead to change.