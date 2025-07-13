OG 'Bette Davis Eyes' singer Kim Carnes seemingly shades JoJo Siwa in a now-deleted post

After JoJo Siwa released her cover of the 1981 hit "Bette Davis Eyes," the original singer, Grammy winner Kim Carnes, seemingly shaded JoJo to show her disapproval. On July 9, she posted and later deleted a TikTok featuring a clip from her own "Bette Davis Eyes" music video.

In the video, Kim is seen wearing a black pantsuit and sunglasses while performing in an empty warehouse. Alongside the throwback, the 79-year-old added a pointed message reflecting on what defines a strong vocal performance.

Did Bette Davis Eyes singer slam JoJo Siwa with new Tik Tok?

"There is a difference between singing a song.... And embodying it...." Kim wrote in the comments. "I've always believed authenticity is what makes music timeless."

She added, "I'm forever grateful to be the voice behind this one..... Bette Davis Eyes."

And while Kim hasn't publicly addressed whether she intended to diss JoJo, her comments arrived just two days after the Dance Moms alum shared a teaser clip of her singing "Bette Davis Eyes," which quickly went viral.