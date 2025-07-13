OG 'Bette Davis Eyes' singer Kim Carnes seemingly shades JoJo Siwa in a now-deleted post

After JoJo Siwa released her cover of the 1981 hit "Bette Davis Eyes," the original singer, Grammy winner Kim Carnes, seemingly shaded JoJo to show her disapproval. On July 9, she posted and later deleted a TikTok featuring a clip from her own "Bette Davis Eyes" music video.
In the video, Kim is seen wearing a black pantsuit and sunglasses while performing in an empty warehouse. Alongside the throwback, the 79-year-old added a pointed message reflecting on what defines a strong vocal performance.
"There is a difference between singing a song.... And embodying it...." Kim wrote in the comments. "I've always believed authenticity is what makes music timeless."
She added, "I'm forever grateful to be the voice behind this one..... Bette Davis Eyes."
And while Kim hasn't publicly addressed whether she intended to diss JoJo, her comments arrived just two days after the Dance Moms alum shared a teaser clip of her singing "Bette Davis Eyes," which quickly went viral.
In the video posted to TikTok July 7, JoJo cosplayed movie legend Davis by rocking a short blonde bob while singing, "She knows just what it takes to make a pro blush / All the boys think she's a spy, she's got Bette Davis eyes."
The 22-year-old also hinted that this wouldn’t be the last time fans would hear her sing the iconic song. She had previously performed it live earlier this year, even personalizing the lyrics by replacing the original with her boyfriend’s name, singing “Chris Hughes’ eyes.”
"After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal," JoJo captioned the teaser clip. "I'm undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!"
Back in March JoJo, who met Chris on Celebrity Big Brother UK hinted that she had quite a few songs in the works for 2025.
In an interview with the 32-year-old Love Island alum opened up about how meeting Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, 22, on Celebrity Big Brother UK gave him a “magical feeling,” and from the very beginning, he knew she was the “most precious person.”
“Life has an unexpected way of bringing two people together, and this feels like that,” Hughes said about their bond. “We were meant to cross paths … We keep saying to each other it was serendipity. Life handed me a blessing in my lap.”
He also shared that during their time on the show, he “adored the ground she walked on and the way she handled herself,” and that admiration only deepened over time. After the show ended, the two kept in touch and, according to Hughes, talked “all the time.