Yo Yo Honey Singh unveils official video for 6 AM track from Glory

Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has dropped the much-anticipated music video for his track 6 AM, taken from his 2023 album Glory. Released under T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the video gives visual expression to one of the album's standout tracks—one that had already gained traction among fans for its gritty lyrics and throwback sound.

The video release of 6 AM reinforces Honey Singh’s ongoing influence in Indian hip-hop

The video features Honey Singh in a stylised comeback mode, embracing a sharp new look that nods to his earlier days while tapping into a sleeker, more contemporary aesthetic. From luxury cars to dramatic backdrops and tight cinematic edits, the visuals echo the high energy of the track itself. Actress Heera Sohal features alongside Honey Singh, complementing the video’s visual narrative with added glamour.

Musically, 6 AM leans into Honey Singh’s signature style—blending assertive Punjabi rap with modern production elements. Written by Leo Grewal, the track stands out for its nocturnal vibe and lyrical punch, striking a chord with longtime listeners who favour Honey Singh’s unfiltered approach to storytelling through music.