Anoushka Shankar performs Traces of You with sister Norah Jones for the first time after recording it a decade ago

Acclaimed sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar performed Traces of You with her sister Norah Jones for the first time on stage after recording the song a decade ago. She took to her social media handle to share the clip, which features the sisters casting a spell with Traces of You at the NN North Sea Jazz Festival. She accompanied the clip with a heartfelt note, calling the whole moment "special" and expressing joy over it.
She wrote, "Well THAT was special! With no exaggeration, something truly unforgettable happened at @northseajazz this weekend. My beautiful sister @norahjones joined me onstage for an impromptu song- our first time EVER performing together! We did ‘Traces of You’ — a song we recorded over a decade ago, and it felt so precious to revisit it together now. Sitting beside her on stage, bringing this music to life as a duo lifetimes in the making, was truly a moment"
She added, "Huge love to everyone who joined us and helped make this dream a reality. Check out these remaining dates—we might be coming to a festival near you super soon! 17/07 - Montpelier Radio Festival - Montpellier, France 18/07 - Les Nuits de Fourvière - Lyon, France
12/08 - #BBCProms, London, UK 25/08 - Helsinki Festival, Helsinki, Finland."
Meanwhile, Anoushka Shankar is set to enthrall her audience and admirers with a much-anticipated India Tour, scheduled to kickstart from August.
Traces of You is Anoushka Shankar's seventh studio album, released on October 4, 2013. The album, which is Anoushka's first release since her 2011 Grammy-nominated album Traveller, was produced by British composer and multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney, with vocals by Norah Jones in three tracks.
