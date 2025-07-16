Anoushka Shankar performs Traces of You with sister Norah Jones for the first time after recording it a decade ago

Acclaimed sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar performed Traces of You with her sister Norah Jones for the first time on stage after recording the song a decade ago. She took to her social media handle to share the clip, which features the sisters casting a spell with Traces of You at the NN North Sea Jazz Festival. She accompanied the clip with a heartfelt note, calling the whole moment "special" and expressing joy over it.

She wrote, "Well THAT was special! With no exaggeration, something truly unforgettable happened at @northseajazz this weekend. My beautiful sister @norahjones joined me onstage for an impromptu song- our first time EVER performing together! We did ‘Traces of You’ — a song we recorded over a decade ago, and it felt so precious to revisit it together now. Sitting beside her on stage, bringing this music to life as a duo lifetimes in the making, was truly a moment"