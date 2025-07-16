Singer Ameya Dabli reveals details about Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebration in Mahabaleshwar

“It was beautiful for me because before the world got to know about their wedding, we were called to Mahabaleshwar,” said Dabli. “This happened because Ajay bhai Piramal and Swati ji Piramal have known us for many years. They consider us friends—it speaks volumes about their humility.”

The invitation came rather suddenly. “They called me at 11:30 at night and told me I have to be in Mahabaleshwar the next day. A few guests would be present at their farmhouse in the evening, and my brief was simple: Dancing Under the Stars. I asked how many guests would be there—he told me, just ten.”

As the gathering extended into the next day, the brief evolved. “Swati ji joined the call the next morning and said that Kokilaben, Mukesh bhai, Nita bhabhi, and others would be joining. They wanted prayerful, soft music in the morning and something lively and energetic for the afternoon. Since it was a mix of Gujarati and Marwari families, Bollywood numbers were essential—like Ghoomar—and of course, they are big fans of Shah Rukh Khan.”

Despite the grandeur and love in the air, Dabli noted that there was no official mention of a wedding or a relationship between Isha and Anand. “No one told us anything about Isha and Anand liking each other or getting married. We were just told to perform. It was only the next day, at the temple, that Anand ji proposed to Isha ji. It was a beautiful moment.”