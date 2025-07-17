A massive fire broke out in Tomorrowland’s Mainstage

Many festival-goers had planned to camp out as part of the full Tomorrowland experience, a cherished tradition for fans who return year after year. Despite the incident, organizers have confirmed that DreamVille, the festival’s official campsite, will open as scheduled on July 18.

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland draws over 400,000 music lovers from across the globe each year, uniting them in a shared celebration of sound and art. Featuring a stellar lineup of world-renowned DJs and performers, it’s widely regarded as one of the ultimate destinations to truly experience the magic of electronic music.

The festival is celebrated in Boom, Belgium each year and has been its home since its inception in 2005. It is known for its elaborate stage designs, immersive environments, and international crowd.