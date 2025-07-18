MD Pallavi and Bruce Lee Mani unite as Kayaka for an evening of raw words and rare harmonies

It all began with a podcast, a quiet collaboration between singer MD Pallavi and guitarist Bruce Lee Mani for an episode commissioned by the Azim Premji Foundation on the poets of the twelfth-century Vachana movement. What started as a fleeting recording session soon blossomed into a full-fledged band and an evolving musical journey called Kayaka. “We got a very good response and felt something beautiful had been created so we thought why not take it forward,” Pallavi recalls, explaining how the duo built on the material to form the band and eventually put together a full concert that debuted last year at Bangalore International Centre with a seven-piece ensemble.
Bruce describes the experience with self-deprecating humour. “I was hanging on by my fingernails while Pallavi sang through a bunch of songs — she really understands this music, I was the outsider,” he admits, adding how the spontaneous energy of that first session hooked him. Over time Bruce, known for his modern and experimental sound, began to weave fuller arrangements embracing the challenge of creating space for ancient poetry within contemporary textures. “When we play as a duo now it’s stripped down — just voice and acoustic guitar, raw with nowhere to hide — almost like being a one-man band,” he says.
The poetry they have chosen comes from the Vachana tradition, radical progressive verses penned by people from all walks of life — cobblers, potters, sex workers and weavers. “These poems fight against discrimination and speak of equality,” Pallavi explains. “Even today their ideas resonate deeply, almost demanding to be heard in a contemporary context — that’s the joy of singing them.”
With their upcoming concert, the duo hopes the audience feels not just entertained but moved. “You always hope it’s a meaningful experience,” Pallavi says simply. And Bruce agrees. “With the full band or just the two of us it’s about creating something honest, something that matters.”
Ancient words and modern music meet on one stage in Kayaka, promising an evening that bridges centuries and invites listeners to feel every note and silence.
INR 600 onwards. July 18, 6.30 pm. At Courtyard Koota, Kengeri.
Written by: Isha Parvatiyar
