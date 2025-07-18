MD Pallavi and Bruce Lee Mani unite as Kayaka for an evening of raw words and rare harmonies

It all began with a podcast, a quiet collaboration between singer MD Pallavi and guitarist Bruce Lee Mani for an episode commissioned by the Azim Premji Foundation on the poets of the twelfth-century Vachana movement. What started as a fleeting recording session soon blossomed into a full-fledged band and an evolving musical journey called Kayaka. “We got a very good response and felt something beautiful had been created so we thought why not take it forward,” Pallavi recalls, explaining how the duo built on the material to form the band and eventually put together a full concert that debuted last year at Bangalore International Centre with a seven-piece ensemble.

All you need to know about the concert

Bruce describes the experience with self-deprecating humour. “I was hanging on by my fingernails while Pallavi sang through a bunch of songs — she really understands this music, I was the outsider,” he admits, adding how the spontaneous energy of that first session hooked him. Over time Bruce, known for his modern and experimental sound, began to weave fuller arrangements embracing the challenge of creating space for ancient poetry within contemporary textures. “When we play as a duo now it’s stripped down — just voice and acoustic guitar, raw with nowhere to hide — almost like being a one-man band,” he says.