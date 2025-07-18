Sai Abhyankkar releases soulful new single Vizhi Veekura

Despite being neck deep in several major projects within the Tamil film industry, Sai Abhyankkar has ensured he never drifts away from his first passion, independent music. The singer recently released his latest single, Vizhi Veekura. The song was launched in Amazon Music’s listening Party and is also a part of Amazon Music’s Prime Day baelist.

Vizhi Veekura marks Sai Abhyankkar’s stirring return to independent music

Speaking about the song, Sai Abhyankkar shares, “Vizhi Veekura was born from a moment of stillness, where emotions spoke louder than words. The composition started with a simple piano motif that formed the emotional core of the track. From there, I carefully layered each instrument, the noori, mandolin, and ambient textures, all chosen deliberately to reflect a sense of quiet longing. Collaborating with Adesh Krishna on the lyrics, Sai Smriti on female vocals, and Aditya Aravindran on harmony arrangements was a truly incredible experience. They understood the soul of the song and brought it to life in the most organic way. For me, it wasn’t about creating a hit but about making something raw and honest.”

When asked if the success of his earlier independent singles like Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda put extra pressure on Vizhi Veekura to perform equally well, he says, “Those songs definitely raised the bar, but I see that more as motivation than pressure. Each of my previous releases, be it Katchi Sera, Aasa Kooda, or Sithira Puthiri, they explored different genres and connected with their own audiences, building trust along the way. With Vizhi Veekura, I wasn’t chasing numbers; I wanted to stay true to the emotional journey of the song. In my opinion, when the music truly connects, everything else follows. Every new release feels like a reset, and I approach each one with fresh ears and an open heart.”

On his transition into film music, with his kitty teeming with projects, Sai Abhyankkar comments, “Stepping into film music has been both creatively fulfilling and challenging. I’m currently working on multiple films simultaneously, Benz with Bakkiyaraj Kannan anna, Karuppu with RJ Balaji anna, Dude with Keerthiswaran, and Balti with director Unni Sivalingam. Each project allows me to explore a unique sound palette, and I’m thoroughly enjoying crafting distinct sonic identities for each film. It’s been a creatively charged few months, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

When asked how is he balancing both film scoring and independent music, Sai Abhyankkar reflects, “It’s definitely a juggle, but also incredibly rewarding. I’ve realised that these two spaces nourish different parts of my creative soul. Independent music offers complete creative freedom, there are no constraints, just pure self-expression. Film music, on the other hand, teaches me discipline, collaboration, and narrative thinking. I try to manage my time and energy carefully between the two, and I’m fortunate to have a team that supports me in handling the workload. Ultimately, I believe staying emotionally invested in every project, whether it’s my own story or someone else’s, is key. When I feel connected, I know I can do justice to the work and give it my all.”

Vizhi Veekura is streaming on Amazon Music India’s baelist playlist .

