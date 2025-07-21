New Indie track Unspoken by Krishna Pandey explores silence and longing

Written, composed and performed by Krishna himself, with collaborations from Divyesh Jaipurwale and Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, the song came together faster than expected. “Most of the songs take more than a month for us, but this one—the hook, the structure —everything just fell into place. I was shocked myself at how fast it happened,” he says.

In fact, much of Unspoken’s soul comes from Krishna’s collaboration with musicians from the Jaipurwale and Rajbhatt gharanas. “They are from musical families, and they write such beautiful, soulful lyrics. I learn a lot from them,” he shares.

The accompanying video, shot amidst the lush, vineyard-flanked roads of Trimbak near Nashik, lends the track an atmospheric, almost otherworldly charm. “I was doing a show in Nashik and we just went for lunch in the Sula vineyard area. When I saw the location, I knew it would visually capture the emotional tone of the song,” he says.

Talking about his musical influences, Krishna says that it is as wide-ranging as his evolving discography. “If you listen to Zinda Hu, it’s completely pop and groovy. Unspoken is entirely different—full-on indie emotions. I don’t want to restrict myself to a single forte,” he says, adding that his release would be on the spiritual side—a song for Lord Krishna and Radha. “It’s a pretty simple and inspiring song for the people who are not able to visit Vrindavan and meet Lord Krishna and Radha because of their lifestyle or personal reasons,” says the artiste.

Unspoken is available on YouTube and all streaming platforms

