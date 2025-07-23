Music

India’s first in-flight jam session takes off this Friendship Day with King, Karma and Ravi Gupta

This Friendship Day, celebration takes flight — quite literally — with a jam session like no other, hosted at a staggering 36,000 feet above the ground. Imagine this: a chartered flight from Mumbai to Kolkata, transformed into a high-altitude stage where music, laughter, and unfiltered fun come together mid-air.

At the heart of this sky-high celebration is rap sensation King, who’s headlining what might just be the world’s most exclusive concert with an altitude twist. Joining him on board are rapper Karma and stand-up comic Ravi Gupta, ready to bring their signature style, wit, and energy to the skies.

“Music has always been about connection and community,” shares King. “I’ve performed on countless stages, but jamming with friends at 36,000 feet in the air? That’s a first. With a brand that truly celebrates yaari, it feels personal. I’m excited for a flight of laughter, conversation and endless music, mid-air — making this Friendship Day unforgettable. Can’t wait to see who’s joining me on board.”

Karma echoes the sentiment, saying, “Friendship has always been the rhythm of my life — through every high and low, my friends have been my constant melody. We’ve made memories in cafés, rooftops, and road trips, but the idea of taking our bond above the clouds? That’s something else.”

Stand-up comic Ravi Gupta sums it up in his signature style, “No script, no stage — just a bunch of yaars jamming thousands of feet in the air. It’s going to be one fun ride with King and Karma. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!”

This one-of-a-kind flight experience is part of the House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, a unique initiative that redefines how we celebrate friendship. After the in-air revelry, the yaars will land in Kolkata, where the festivities continue on ground — proving once and for all that friendship knows no bounds, not even gravity.

