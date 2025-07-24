After much speculation, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham announce ‘Buckingham Nicks’ reissue

They’re not going their own way anymore. After much speculation, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham announced Wednesday the reissue of “Buckingham Nicks,” more than 50 years after the release of their only full-length album as a duo.

Explore this rare reissue of Fleetwood Mac's beloved album

Originally released in 1973, “Buckingham Nicks” is not currently available on streaming platforms. According to Discogs, the album was last issued on vinyl on the Polydor label in the U.S. in 1981. The remastered version arrives Sept. 19 via Rhino Records’ high-fidelity series and was sourced from the original analog master tapes. The album will also receive a CD and digital release for the first time, and the opening track, “Crying in the Night,” was available to stream Wednesday.

Buckingham and Nicks were in their early to mid-20s during the making of their album. “It was a very natural thing, from the beginning,” Nicks says in the re-release’s liner notes, written by music journalist David Fricke.