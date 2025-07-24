After much speculation, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham announce ‘Buckingham Nicks’ reissue

They’re not going their own way anymore. After much speculation, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham announced Wednesday the reissue of “Buckingham Nicks,” more than 50 years after the release of their only full-length album as a duo.
Originally released in 1973, “Buckingham Nicks” is not currently available on streaming platforms. According to Discogs, the album was last issued on vinyl on the Polydor label in the U.S. in 1981. The remastered version arrives Sept. 19 via Rhino Records’ high-fidelity series and was sourced from the original analog master tapes. The album will also receive a CD and digital release for the first time, and the opening track, “Crying in the Night,” was available to stream Wednesday.
Buckingham and Nicks were in their early to mid-20s during the making of their album. “It was a very natural thing, from the beginning,” Nicks says in the re-release’s liner notes, written by music journalist David Fricke.
Despite their relative inexperience, “it stands up in a way you would hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work,” Buckingham says, according to the announcement release.
The reissue announcement was foreshadowed by cryptic Instagram posts last week. Both Nicks and Buckingham shared handwritten lyrics to their official social media accounts.
“And if you go forward…” Nicks posted, a line from their song “Frozen Love,” which appears on “Buckingham Nicks.”
“I’ll meet you there,” Buckingham shared, completing the lyric.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.