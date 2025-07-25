Aditya Narayan unveils Gehraiyaan, a soulful number from his album Saansein

Singer, performer, and anchor Aditya Narayan has released the second track Gehraiyaan from his much-anticipated musical journey, Saansein. A poetic and emotionally layered ballad, Gehraiyaan dives deep into the complexities of love — capturing the ache, madness, and eternal pull of a true emotional connection.

The track, released on Friday, July 25, showcases Aditya’s soulful vocals, brought to life with the stirring lyrics penned by Manoj Yadav and the evocative composition of Ambresh Shroff. The music, produced and arranged by Meghdeep Bose and mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road Studios in London, elevates the song to an immersive sonic experience.

What in Aditya Narayan's song Gehraiyaan stands out?

Set against the majestic landscapes of Sonmarg, Kashmir, the music video of Gehraiyaan visually mirrors the lyrical and emotional theme explored in the track. With its romantic, introspective, and passionate mood, the song continues Aditya’s vision for Saansein — an album that isn’t just a collection of songs, but a monthly unfolding of stories, feelings, and musical textures. The first release, Bana Le Tera, was met with overwhelming love, setting the tone for the depth and sincerity the album promises. Upcoming tracks from Saansein include Mizaaj, Saansein, Kyun, Tere Bina, and Lillah — each expected to carry forward the emotional richness of the project.