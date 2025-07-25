Ameya Dabli’s concert tour brings Krishna’s teachings to life with sufi and soft rock in Bengaluru

A

For me, every time one steps on stage, it’s a prayer — an opportunity to share your mind space with the audience. These are people who come with immense faith in you and your music, not because they lack options, but because they’ve chosen to spend that moment with you. That’s a huge responsibility. When it comes to making the concert experience therapeutic, I’ve done my own research as an artist, studying various musical genres and their impact on the human mind. I’ve consulted psychologists, psychotherapists and mental health professionals and based on their insights, we’ve consciously structured the concert to guide the audience through a spectrum of emotions. That said, no matter how much research one does, I believe it’s ultimately maa Saraswati who blesses you on stage. As an artist, surrendering completely to your craft is essential. That’s also the essence of Krishna: Music, Bliss and Beyond — as the Bhagavad Gita says, when you surrender to the divine, your path will be taken care of. And that’s why our concerts naturally become therapeutic to the audience.

₹549 onwards. July 26, 4 pm & 7.30 pm. At MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield.