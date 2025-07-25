Ameya Dabli’s concert tour brings Krishna’s teachings to life with sufi and soft rock in Bengaluru
With Krishnaa – Music, Bliss & Beyond, singer and composer Ameya Dabli promises a spiritually charged musical odyssey conceptualised to transcend genres and generations. Seamlessly blending bhakti, folk, sufi and soft rock, the concert is designed not just to entertain but to heal, offering a soul-stirring experience rooted in the values of the Bhagavad Gita. Performed entirely live with a 25-member international ensemble, the show fuses Indian ethos with global soundscapes, evoking deep introspection, joy and community connection.Ahead of his performance in Bengaluru, we speak to the artiste to learn more about what this show has on offer.
This Krishna-inspired musical journey by Ameya Dabli fuses bhakti, folk, sufi and soft rock
What inspired the concept of Krishna – Music, Bliss & Beyond?
This show was conceptualised around nine years ago, with our first show taking place in early 2017 at a beautiful venue in Mumbai. After that, we felt it was time to reach a much wider audience — to connect with people across cultures and religions who believe in Krishna in various forms: as a warrior, a king, a god and a friend. The idea was to present Krishna as a universal symbol, relatable to all. Judging by the overwhelming response we’ve received in the first four cities of our ongoing 11-city tour, it’s clear that people are truly connecting with what we’re presenting. Over the course of two to three hours, audiences may find themselves reflecting on their own lives or connecting with songs that celebrate Krishna and subtly reference the 18 chapters and value systems of the Bhagavad Gita. It’s a musical that means something different to everyone.
Tell us about the soundscape you’ve envisioned for this tour and introduce us to the musicians accompanying you on this journey?
The soundscape of this concert tour is truly international. While the ethos, culture and value system remain deeply Indian, the musicality and production value are entirely global. We’re blending genres like reggae, hiphop, classical Indian and light music to create a diverse and dynamic experience. A 25-member team travels with me, including six co-singers who contribute rich har monies and lead vocals. We’re joined by some of the finest musicians from around the world — sitartist Umashankar Shukla, flautist Bhuwan Dhakal, percussionist Shubhajit Mondal, tabla player Jayesh Dhargalkar and the list goes on. What sets us apart is that every single element is performed absolutely live. We don’t use pre-recorded songs or even backing tracks. It’s a combination of both raag-based and free-form music. Music, after all, is a boundless initiative. The beauty of any art lies in the freedom to express, as long as it aligns with the essence of the character it represents — in this case, Krishna. The concert has a storyline and features structured musical topographies, allowing for both discipline and creative flow.
You’ve described that ‘singing has always been a prayer’ and this tour as a way to ‘bring stillness to a restless heart or hope to someone in grief.’ In what ways are you consciously shaping the concert to be therapeutic or healing?
For me, every time one steps on stage, it’s a prayer — an opportunity to share your mind space with the audience. These are people who come with immense faith in you and your music, not because they lack options, but because they’ve chosen to spend that moment with you. That’s a huge responsibility. When it comes to making the concert experience therapeutic, I’ve done my own research as an artist, studying various musical genres and their impact on the human mind. I’ve consulted psychologists, psychotherapists and mental health professionals and based on their insights, we’ve consciously structured the concert to guide the audience through a spectrum of emotions. That said, no matter how much research one does, I believe it’s ultimately maa Saraswati who blesses you on stage. As an artist, surrendering completely to your craft is essential. That’s also the essence of Krishna: Music, Bliss and Beyond — as the Bhagavad Gita says, when you surrender to the divine, your path will be taken care of. And that’s why our concerts naturally become therapeutic to the audience.
