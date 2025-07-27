Sagarika Bhattacherjee's Bebasee is a tale of unfinished love

Singer Sagarika Bhattacherjee, a passionate and dedicated artiste, has made significant contributions to the music industry. She has worked with renowned music labels and earned the prestigious Silver Play Button, reflecting her growing popularity and impact. Her new release Bebasee, directed by Arpan Basak, features a fresh pairing of Alokananda Guha and Moon Gupta. The song is composed by Arup Bhattacharya and beautifully penned by Koustav Dasgupta.

What makes Sagarika Bhattacherjee's Bebasee, special?

With a deep-rooted love for music, Sagarika continues to evolve as an artist, and her upcoming projects promise to be both grand and exciting, hinting at an even more remarkable musical journey ahead.

Bebasee unfolds a poignant tale of love and emotional disconnect between two contrasting individuals. The story centres on a young couple and a symbolic goldfish—each existing in their own distinct worlds.