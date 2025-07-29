Sid Sriram India Tour 2025: First-ever homecoming for the global artiste

If you've spent any time listening to music lately, chances are you've heard Sid Sriram. And if you haven't, you're in for a treat. This isn't just another singer; this is a guy who effortlessly leaps between ancient Carnatic melodies and modern R&B tunes, making it all sound like it was always meant to be together.

His voice just gets you, no matter what language you speak or what kind of music you usually listen to. This year, the talented artiste will embark on his first-ever multi-city India tour in 2025, marking a deeply personal musical homecoming.