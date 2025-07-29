Sid Sriram India Tour 2025: First-ever homecoming for the global artiste

If you've spent any time listening to music lately, chances are you've heard Sid Sriram. And if you haven't, you're in for a treat. This isn't just another singer; this is a guy who effortlessly leaps between ancient Carnatic melodies and modern R&B tunes, making it all sound like it was always meant to be together.
His voice just gets you, no matter what language you speak or what kind of music you usually listen to. This year, the talented artiste will embark on his first-ever multi-city India tour in 2025, marking a deeply personal musical homecoming.
His big break in Indian cinema came from none other than AR Rahman, who picked him for the song Adiye from the 2013 film Kadal. Since then, Sid's voice has become almost synonymous with blockbuster hits in South Indian films. We have had him perform live for various events and festivals and now he announces his first-ever commercial multi-city India tour this November and December.
Adding to the excitement, Sid Sriram, playback singer, music producer, shares, “This tour means everything to me. These cities, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, aren’t just dots on a map. They’re where I found my voice, fell in love with music, and experienced so many of my firsts. Every stage and every listener from these places has shaped the artist I am today. There’s a deep emotional resonance I feel when I perform here. It’s like opening an old journal, familiar yet still capable of moving me in new ways.”
This winter, the tour will come to three major cities: Bengaluru on 22 November, Chennai on 29 November and Hyderabad on 13 December. And the tickets are starting at just ₹2,000. This tour is a multi-lingual celebration, featuring Sid’s biggest hits across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, while thoughtfully curating each city’s setlist to reflect the music closest to its people’s hearts. With arena-sized venues, world-class production and immersive stage design, these concerts are set to deliver one of India’s most premium live music experiences yet.
“The Homecoming Tour isn’t just a concert; it’s a tribute to the cities that raised me, the fans who stood by me, and the evolving music that keeps pushing boundaries. I’ve poured myself into every track selection, capturing memories, momentum, nostalgia and new energy. It’s my way of saying thank you, through music, emotion, and presence. It’s about coming home and bringing everyone along for the journey,” he shares.
With over 250 songs across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, Sid Sriram continues to define modern Indian music. This exclusive solo tour sets a new benchmark for live music in India with its scale, opulence, and emotionally rich performances, reaffirming his place among the country’s most celebrated contemporary artists.
However, Bengaluru fans have another chance to catch him live! He is performing a carnatic concert in the city for Krishna Janmashtami on August 15!