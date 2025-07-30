Drake officially cancels rescheduled Australia and New Zealand concerts

The cities which include the cancelled tour are- Sydney, Auckland, and Brisbane. Drake officially kicked off his tour in February 4 and by far he had performed 16 shows across Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Drake's fans were hopeful and eagerly waiting to attend his concert since the team initially promised by postponing the dates, but now it looks like all the promises were not fulfilled.

The vibe? Unmatched and disappointed. This isn't the first time fans were ghosted for concert dates after months of looking forward to witnessing the rapper perform. Some fand took to social media to share their disappointment and anger while others posted a meme on the feed and moved on.

Drake has been out and about now performing at major festivals like Lollapalooza Argentina, Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, and Wireless Festival in London.

Netizen's reaction to Drake's cancelled concert: