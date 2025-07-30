Music

Drake officially cancels rescheduled Australia and New Zealand concerts

The remaining dates of Drake’s Anita Max Win tour have been canceled, according to a statement from Live Nation. Read to find out more details on the concert
Bad news of Drake fans!

The rapper has officially cancelled his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand, and fans are down with the disappointing news. The tour dates were previously rescheduled by the rapper and there were some ongoing conflicts with scheduling. But now Live Nation Australia confirmed on July 29 that concert is not happening even on the rescheduled dates.

Why did Drake cancel his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand?

The cities which include the cancelled tour are- Sydney, Auckland, and Brisbane. Drake officially kicked off his tour in February 4 and by far he had performed 16 shows across Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Drake's fans were hopeful and eagerly waiting to attend his concert since the team initially promised by postponing the dates, but now it looks like all the promises were not fulfilled.

The vibe? Unmatched and disappointed. This isn't the first time fans were ghosted for concert dates after months of looking forward to witnessing the rapper perform. Some fand took to social media to share their disappointment and anger while others posted a meme on the feed and moved on.

Drake has been out and about now performing at major festivals like Lollapalooza Argentina, Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, and Wireless Festival in London.

Netizen's reaction to Drake's cancelled concert:

So what now? Drake's fans who were looking forward to seeing him perform has to go back to blasting Take Care in their room alone sadly. But on the flip side, the rapper has still got momentum, just not in Oceania as of now.

