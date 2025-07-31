Buddy Guy on Sinners and why he’s not done with the blues

Jaime Marconette, vice president of music insights at Luminate, describes this moment as “a resurgence of the blues.” Luminate’s 2025 midyear report showed a noticeable uptick in US on-demand audio streams of blues music following the film’s release.

“Several artists featured on the Sinners soundtrack saw spikes in streams the week of the film’s release, and that trend has continued for over two months,” says Marconette.

Guy has experienced this renewed attention firsthand. “I walk in the grocery store or the drugstore and people recognise me,” he shares. “They say, ‘Man, I heard that Sinners music — it sounds good.’ They ain’t never gonna come in and say, ‘I heard it on the radio.’”

Radio silence is one of Guy’s biggest concerns. Despite his storied career, he remains worried that the blues — once the backbone of American music — is disappearing from everyday listening habits, especially for younger generations.

That’s why his latest album, Ain’t Done with the Blues, releasing Wednesday on his 89th birthday, is a deliberate attempt to bring those essential sounds back into focus. Featuring collaborations with artists like Peter Frampton and Joe Walsh of the Eagles, the album blends reverence for the past with a desire to reach new listeners.

The record closes with “Talk to Your Daughter,” a powerful cover of the J.B. Lenoir track — one of many classics Guy hopes won’t be forgotten. “Blues is based on everyday life,” he says. “A good time or a bad time.”

To Guy, music is more than performance — it’s a lived experience. “Music is like a bowl of real good gumbo,” he explains. “They got all kinds of meat in there — chicken, sausage, seafood. When we play music, we put everything in there.”

Though proud of his latest work, Guy admits he rarely listens to his own recordings. “I listen to everything but Buddy Guy,” he laughs. “I already know Buddy Guy. I can’t learn anything from that.”

Still, he’s hopeful that Ain’t Done with the Blues and Sinners will serve as entry points for those unfamiliar with the genre’s power and depth. “My worry right now is, like I said, a young person don’t know how good a gumbo is — you’ve got to taste it.”

And if Guy has his way, the pot will keep simmering for years to come.