Can you tell if that song is AI-generated? Here are some things to check

Is it The Velvet Underground or Velvet Sundown?

The fictitious rock group, Velvet Sundown, which comes complete with AI-generated music, lyrics and album art, is stoking debate about how the new technology is blurring the line between the real and synthetic in the music industry, and whether creators should be transparent with their audience.

Can you tell if a song is AI?

Computer software is widely used in music production, and artificial intelligence is just the latest tool that disc jockeys, music producers and others have added to their production pipeline. But the rise of AI song generators such as Suno and Udio is set to transform the industry because they allow anyone to create songs with just a few prompts.

While some people do not care whether they’re listening to AI-generated music, others might be curious to know.

If you encounter a new song that leaves you wondering whether it’s 100% made with AI, there are some methods that could reveal how it was created.