Bengaluru singer Sahana Naresh opens up about her latest release, Chasin Light…

Bengaluru hudugi Sahana Naresh is setting a new bar for indie music. The singer-songwriter has now embarked on a journey of self-discovery and reflection, drawing abstract parallels from life itself for her latest song Chasin Lights. The singer has previously opened for comedian Vir Das in two of his shows in the city. Her talents have also crossed borders with her single Raat Katewas being sync-licensed for Canadian TV show Potluck Ladies. Sahana now joins us for a chat about the release, the emotional elements that best describe the song, how there’s a bigger thirst for honest songwriting and more.
Chasin Light is characterised as ‘a melodic meditation on modern-day drifting.’ Could you elaborate on this concept?
‘Modern-day drifting’ is that quiet, gnawing feeling of floating through life without an anchor — scrolling endlessly, chasing goals you’re not even sure are yours and constantly questioning if you’re ‘on track.’ Chasin Light emerged from that headspace. It’s not about arriving at clarity, but learning to sit with the haze, to gently ask yourself: What am I really searching for? It’s a song for those moments when life feels like a series of open tabs and no internet.
‘Emotional GPS calibration’ is an interesting term to describe the track. What are some elements that best capture this description?
This song is like a soft emotional reset — not a full-on breakthrough, but a subtle shift in direction. The warm synths, intimate vocals and gentle pacing mimic that feeling of slowly recalibrating your inner compass. It doesn’t scream for attention; it holds your hand quietly, the way a late-night drive or a deep breath might help you reorient.
You have a rich musical background. How have those diverse influences shaped your music today?
I grew up in a home where morning ragas and Joni Mitchell coexisted peacefully. That gave me both structure and freedom. Today, my sound often lives in the in-between: melodic, emotionally driven, with just enough unexpected turns to keep things interesting. I like blending textures — like a taan-inspired vocal run sitting atop lo-fi indie drums.
