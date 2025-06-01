Bengaluru singer Sahana Naresh opens up about her latest release, Chasin Light…

Bengaluru hudugi Sahana Naresh is setting a new bar for indie music. The singer-songwriter has now embarked on a journey of self-discovery and reflection, drawing abstract parallels from life itself for her latest song Chasin Lights. The singer has previously opened for comedian Vir Das in two of his shows in the city. Her talents have also crossed borders with her single Raat Katewas being sync-licensed for Canadian TV show Potluck Ladies. Sahana now joins us for a chat about the release, the emotional elements that best describe the song, how there’s a bigger thirst for honest songwriting and more.