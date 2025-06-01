Singer Tanmaya Bhatnagar delves into her heartwarming journey of early motherhood as she releases her debut EP

A

Working on this EP with Dhruv was a very tender, evolving experience. He’s not just a producer I admire, but someone I really trust with my most personal work. There were so many phases we went through together while making Phoolon Sa Dil. Dhruv was also working on music with Peter Cat Recording Co. at the time and preparing to go on a very long tour, so there were moments when we had to pause, especially when I was very close to giving birth, and then again in early postpartum. But the thing is, we always came back to the songs with fresh energy. Nothing was rushed. I still remember traveling to Goa when I was around 5–6 months pregnant to record vocals with him. That trip was such a unique experience. My body was changing, I was navigating a flood of emotions, but we were in this peaceful bubble of creativity and care. On days when my legs felt heavy, Dhruv would fill a bucket with hot water so I could soak my feet and relax before stepping into the vocal booth. It was such a gentle, thoughtful process. We weren’t just making music, we were taking care of each other in the middle of everything life was handing us. Then came postpartum, one of the most sensitive times in my life. I had just become a mother, everything felt so fragile and intense, but I was determined to finish this project. That’s when my best friend, bandmate, and producer Amar Pandey stepped in. He helped finesse the songs before mixing, but more than that, he showed up. He spent time with me and my newborn daughter, held space for both the music and the transition I was going through. I don’t think he’s done anything quite like that before, and it made this part of the journey really sacred. So yes, it was an unconventional process, but one that shaped the sound and feeling of the EP in the most meaningful ways. The softness, the depth, the emotional clarity, it all came from living these moments fully, in real time, while letting the music grow alongside us.