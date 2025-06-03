Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia: I learned music secretly

A true maestro of the bansuri, his breath weaves magic through bamboo, enchanting audiences across the globe. From concert halls to sacred temples, his melodies flow like a river of devotion and artistry — that is Indian music director and master flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia for you. A recipient of many honours, including the Padma Vibhushan,

Pt Hariprasad continues to inspire generations with his timeless music and boundless spirit. At the 10th Annual International Convention of SPIC MACAY at IIT-H, children affectionately gathered around him on stage, drawn by an unseen magnetism. With serene grace, he breathed life into raags like Madhuvanthi, Bheempalasi, and Pahadi. Awestruck, everyone joined their palms in reverence. Pt Hariprasad answered with a warm smile.

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia learned music secretly

But in conversation with CE, he confesses, “I was so nervous about performing in front of so many people! But I thoroughly enjoyed myself and also made it a point to involve attendees as I performed. There was this little girl who sang so well as I played the flute — I was overcome with emotion.”

When the 86-year-old maestro is asked how he dove into the world of music when he was a little boy, he quips, “Why, am I looking old now?” It is this quality, perhaps akin to Lord Krishna’s playfulness, that complements his divine musical abilities.

But unlike Kanhaiya’s carefree childhood antics of teasing gopis and stealing the butter they churned, Pt Hariprasad had to grapple with his father’s tall expectations. “My mother passed away when I was very little. My father wanted me to become a wrestler. To keep him happy, I used to go to the akhada with him to practice. But I started secretly learning music, telling him I was going to the library to read the newspaper. It was only when I got an opportunity as a musician in Odisha that he got to know I was passionate about music,” the maestro says. His father eventually relented, and Pt Hariprasad happily followed his heart, going on to make big waves in the musical realm.

Among his notable compositions in Bollywood is the famous Holi song Rang Barse for the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Silsila (1981). He composed this along with Pandit Shivkumar Sharma — together, they were the iconic duo, ‘Shiv-Hari’. “Shivkumar was a great friend of mine, and I thoroughly enjoyed composing Rang Barse with him. And see, 44 years later, during Holi, regardless of the new songs that play, this song…is a classic favourite,” Pt Hariprasad proudly notes.

He also learned from several great gurus, one of whom was Annapurna Devi, a great Hindustani classical musician. Under her tutelage, he unlearned a lot and delved deep into raags. Did you know that he even started playing left-handed as a symbol of his reverence to his guru? Such was his dedication to music.

Pt Hariprasad has composed pieces with discipline and a keen understanding of the pulse. He states, “Kahan bajega, kiske liye bajega, kaun gayega...taking all this into account, I compose the song.”

He had friends beyond borders too, notably the late George Harrison, the lead guitarist of The Beatles. “George was a great singer and guitarist who really loved Bharat, its people, and its parampara (traditions). In fact, when he used to visit India, he would go to Vrindavan too,” Pt Hariprasad reveals.

The fondness in his voice for a friend who is no more is evident as he recalls a memorable experience: “He had once come to my house...there were other artistes too; we had a little food, made some bhaang, and relished it!”

He adds, “When I visited him in London, I went to his big mansion, surrounded by a maidaan, in Henley-on-Thames (a town in England). Inside, there was a studio and rehearsal room. He would listen to my music and I’d listen to his.”

Advising young musicians in the 21st century, he underscores the importance of Naad Brahma, which was the primordial, fundamental sound from which all sounds in the universe were born. “If you truly understand Naad Brahma — essentially, if you can understand and balance swar (tone) and laya (tempo), phir duniya ki saari padhai ho gayi. Everything in life will become beautiful and sureeli,” he states.

What does this well-travelled maestro, with a world of experience, think of Hyderabad, the City of Pearls? He expresses, “Hyderabad has become so kamaal...I can’t even describe how wonderful it has become! But I wish that all those who come to Hyderabad learn Telugu.” Can the legend say something in Telugu? “Why, of course. Telugu telusu!” he says with gusto.

Indeed, what an inspiration — not just for his command over music and the bansuri, but how wonderfully he leads life. But who is his inspiration? “Ladkiyaan!” he quips, naughtily chuckling…perhaps just like the little boy in Vrindavan who teased the gopis.