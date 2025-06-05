Jazz Meets Jugalbandi: Jesus Molina’s dream to collaborate with Mohini Dey and Jubin Nautiyal

When Colombian prodigy Jesus Molina first tapped the keys of a humble Casio keyboard—gifted by his grandmother at the age of four in the town of Sincelejo—he could scarcely have imagined that his musical pilgrimage would one day span continents, genres, and hearts.
Now a celebrated Berklee College of Music graduate, a Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation awardee, and a magnetic presence on the world jazz stage, Molina returns to Mumbai for what promises to be another revelatory performance.
In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Molina reflects on his journey, the spiritual language of music, and his growing admiration for India’s vibrant musical soul.
The City That Plays Back
His debut National Centre for the Performing Arts performance in 2023, a sold-out spectacle that left audiences awash in wonder, is still etched in his memory. “Since that concert, I’ve carried this city and its people in my heart,” he shares.
“The way my music was received here was very, very special—I couldn’t wait to return.” For a jazz musician, Mumbai is not just a tour stop. It is an echo chamber of legacies—from Goan bebop pioneers to smoky 1950s ballrooms—that still reverberate with swing, soul, and sincerity. “The city’s artistic legacy truly resonates with me.”
Improvising Life with Purpose
For Molina, every note is a testimony. “Each song or arrangement I write captures a chapter of my life—whether in pain, joy, or prayer,” he says. Music, for him, is deeply spiritual but never abstract. “It still holds the power to protest, to heal, to transform. That’s why I see it as a responsibility—to honour the gift by evolving it.”
A Musical Kinship Across Borders
India, for Molina, is more than an audience—it is a muse. “Mohini Dey changed my life with her music,” he says, recalling the surreal moment when he spotted the Mumbai-based bass virtuoso known for playing with many iconic musicians including A R Rahman, in the crowd during his 2023 performance. The spontaneous on-stage collaboration that followed has now bloomed into a creative partnership. He also names celebrated Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal as a favourite, with hopes of a cross-genre collaboration in the near future.
This time, Molina returns to the NCPA stage with guitarist Rock Choi, bassist Alex Polydoroff, and drummer Cain Daniel—ready once more to meet Mumbai where it listens best: in the silences between the notes.
(By Arundhuti Banerjee)