Yung Sammy and BBB redefine desi Hip-Hop with explosive ‘Top Boys’ release

Brace yourselves — the sound of the streets just got a seismic upgrade. South Asian rap trailblazer Yung Sammy has teamed up with lyrical dynamite BBB to unleash Top Boys, a high-octane, genre-blurring banger that’s rewriting the rules of desi Hip-Hop. It’s a fearless celebration of identity, ambition, and cultural firepower.
Fusing cinematic beats with deep basslines and razor-sharp bars, Top Boys crackles with intensity. Yung Sammy and BBB go verse-for-verse, delivering unapologetic rhymes about hustle, heritage, and rising up from the underground to global recognition. The energy is raw, the message loud: this is the new wave of Indian excellence, and it's here to dominate.
The music video is a visual juggernaut. Shot on the smoke-stained streets of New Delhi, the clip is a wild ride through turbo-charged car culture and digital surrealism. Think tire-scorching drifts, futuristic cityscapes, and AI-generated dream sequences that melt the line between reality and imagination. It’s Fast & Furious meets Blade Runner, desi-style — and it’s unlike anything Indian hip-hop has seen before.
“This one’s for UP16 — the heart, the hustle, the home,” says Yung Sammy. “Top Boys is about the ones running the scene, doing it their way. This is my third collab with BBB, and we went off. African slang, Hindi bars, club-ready energy — I had fun flipping the vibe. Huge shoutout to Wamp on the beat, and Desi Trill for holding it down.”
For BBB, the track cuts even deeper. “Top Boys wasn’t just another drop — it’s personal. It’s about friendship, evolution, and the journey we’ve taken together. We’ve seen the scene change — in India and worldwide — and this track captures that growth. It’s wrapped in our own flavour, our bond, our magic.”
Top Boys is available on all major streaming platforms.