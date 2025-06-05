Yung Sammy and BBB redefine desi Hip-Hop with explosive ‘Top Boys’ release

“This one’s for UP16 — the heart, the hustle, the home,” says Yung Sammy. “Top Boys is about the ones running the scene, doing it their way. This is my third collab with BBB, and we went off. African slang, Hindi bars, club-ready energy — I had fun flipping the vibe. Huge shoutout to Wamp on the beat, and Desi Trill for holding it down.”

For BBB, the track cuts even deeper. “Top Boys wasn’t just another drop — it’s personal. It’s about friendship, evolution, and the journey we’ve taken together. We’ve seen the scene change — in India and worldwide — and this track captures that growth. It’s wrapped in our own flavour, our bond, our magic.”

Top Boys is available on all major streaming platforms.