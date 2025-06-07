Sukriti Bhardwaj talks music journey and teases new release after ‘The Royals’
Sukriti Bhardwaj is riding high on the success of Who Rules the World, the title track of Netflix’s recently released series The Royals, which she not only sang but also wrote. But the Kanpur-born singer isn’t pausing to soak it all in—she’s already prepping for the release of her next single, which promises to be just as infectious. Excerpts from a candid chat with the musician.
Sukriti Bhardwaj on ‘The Royals’ title track and more
What inspired you to pursue music professionally, especially as both a singer and lyricist?
I have been into music for as long as I can remember. I remember my younger self trying to repeat the murkis and vocal dynamics I would hear singers sing. I always wanted to be a singer, but I was scared it would not be practical. When I was a kid, the thin voices were the norm. I was afraid I couldn’t sing as high as the female singers I grew up listening to. As I grew older, I understood that music is a part of me without which I cannot physically live.
So I decided to be a singer-songwriter. I thought I would make songs that would suit my voice. That was the motivation—but the funny thing is that now, I can sing decently high. I also make songs that challenge anyone’s vocal range. I learned that music is not only about being able to sing a certain way or play something complex, it is also about expressing yourself.
Can you walk us through the creative process behind writing and singing Who Rules the World?
Who Rules the World was carefully and meticulously written to tailor-fit the need of the plot of The Royals. The makers told us about this power battle situation between the rajkumar and the ‘aamkumari’. We were told that this power needs to reflect in the words and the singing.
The brief that I got from music composer Harsh Upadhyay was for a song of this style, and we, as a team, filled it with all the electricity it needed. It is kind of twisted, if you think about it, to fall in love with your competition. We thus blended the elements of bossy, regal, and romantic vibes in this song.
Were you surprised by the song’s quick rise on streaming platforms and social media?
I am very surprised, yes. I try not to expect anything when it comes to numbers because things can be very unpredictable. I knew that this song was a home run, but to receive so much love from the fans is very heartwarming.
Can you describe a moment or achievement in your career that you’re particularly proud of?
I am very proud of my work on the song Sultana from the Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fathehi Starrer film Be Happy . I explored rap as a genre and we ended up delivering a mind-blowing track
You’re trained in both Indian and Western classical music. How do you blend these different traditions in your singing and songwriting?
To be honest, I never look at it that way. I feel that music is a universal language. It’s the same seven notes, whether it is Western or Hindustani. I never think that I am blending anything. After years of learning, more often than not, you make things without thinking much about the genre. You learn to think about the emotion, the situation, and the requirement, and then you act accordingly. Maybe a blend of these two worlds is more apparent to someone looking in from the outside, but it is not very obvious to me.
Who are some of your biggest musical influences, and why?
I love Billie Eilish. I think she can be so vulnerable in telling her story that it touches me. I am also a fan of her vocal production. Another influence would be Ariana Grande. I love her agile voice—it is so flowy. Amongst Indian artists, I love Neeti Mohan for her versatility—I am in awe. I also love Arijit Singh for the way that he emotes with his voice. Pure magic!
You’re gearing up to release your own single soon. Can you share anything about its style, theme or other details?
It is a romantic song. I wrote it for my own beau, but you are free to interpret it however you like. Some of my friends say that it also feels like a father-daughter love theme. This song is just pure love—whoever you love. And I am doing my best to bring it to all audio streaming platforms very soon!