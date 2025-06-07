Sukriti Bhardwaj talks music journey and teases new release after ‘The Royals’

A

I have been into music for as long as I can remember. I remember my younger self trying to repeat the murkis and vocal dynamics I would hear singers sing. I always wanted to be a singer, but I was scared it would not be practical. When I was a kid, the thin voices were the norm. I was afraid I couldn’t sing as high as the female singers I grew up listening to. As I grew older, I understood that music is a part of me without which I cannot physically live.

So I decided to be a singer-songwriter. I thought I would make songs that would suit my voice. That was the motivation—but the funny thing is that now, I can sing decently high. I also make songs that challenge anyone’s vocal range. I learned that music is not only about being able to sing a certain way or play something complex, it is also about expressing yourself.